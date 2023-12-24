The best earphones released in 2023, Everyeye Awards Tech

There are now just a few hours left until Christmas and time has now run out for the last gifts to be placed under the tree, given that more than one person will already be following Santa Claus’ movements via Google’s Santa Tracker.

In addition to officially wishing you happy holidays, we have decided to dedicate this special to the best earphones released in 2023, selected from those we have had the opportunity to try on these pages over the last twelve months, clearly putting aside Apple’s AirPods, which they still play a championship of their own.

Audio al top: Sony WF-1000XM5

If you are looking for a product that does not make compromises of any kind, the best earphones of this 2023 are the Sony WF-1000XM5, offered at a price of 249 euros on Amazon.

Not only are we at the top of the market in absolute terms, but these True Wireless earphones also manage to improve a product that for more than some now seemed to be fully mature. In fact, starting from the excellent basis of the previous WF-1000XM4, Sony has managed first of all to implement a discreet reduction in size.

However, as explained in more detail in our review of the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones, the difference compared to the previous iteration is clear from several points of view. In addition to superior comfort, in fact, excellent progress has been made in terms of audio quality and user experience during calls. There is also good battery life, for a total of 24 hours if you also consider the case.

Noise cancellation is inevitable, also improved compared to the past. The new Sony WF-1000XM5 therefore deserve a mention for those looking for top audio.

The certainty: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3

For quite some time now, Huawei has managed to carve out an important space for itself in areas that go beyond the world of smartphones. It is therefore not surprising that the FreeBuds Pro 3, offered for 199 euros on Amazon, also managed not to disappoint expectations by managing to offer an interesting experience from several points of view, from the excellent sound quality to the exceptional ANC. Reference is then made to earphones that have good integration with iOS, which is not always a given.

The gesture system is excellently crafted and there is no shortage of more particular features, such as the Pure Voice 2.0 mode to improve the quality of dialogue during calls and the possibility of connecting two devices simultaneously. In this case one of the few critical issues is represented by the Huawei app, with an equalizer that is not exactly among the best, just as the autonomy fails to reach the top of the market.

However, even in 2023 Huawei remains a certainty in the TWS sector, offering a product that winks at a large number of users, as you can learn more through our review of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3.

Gli outsider: Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing, the brand from Carl Pei and co, is all in all young in the world of earphones, especially when compared to the giants mentioned previously.

However, the product launched by the company at the beginning of 2023, namely Nothing Ear (2), managed to convince many, re-proposing the winning recipe of the previous year: the transparent design is the basis of the brand’s philosophy and, although iterative with respect to Nothing Ear (1), there is no shortage of differences.

However, this is not the only strong point of the earphones, currently sold for 141.67 euros on Amazon through resellers.

In fact, there is excellent sound quality involved, thanks to the presence of an 11.6mm dynamic driver, as well as the very low weight of each earphone (just 4.5 grams).

Generally speaking, as indicated in our review of Nothing Ear (2), the company has listened to the community’s feedback, managing to improve an already interesting base. Among the various aspects to note is the presence of IP54 certification (IP55 for the case) and customizable software. Not to forget Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC and Qi wireless charging, as well as ANC up to 40dB. Of course, bothering the AirPods is perhaps still a bit much, but it is undeniable that these earphones are among the best we have tested in 2023, especially in relation to the price.

L’ibrido: Huawei Watch Buds

The last product that we decided to reward, but no less important, is actually a hybrid between smartwatch and earphones. In what sense? Just take a look at an image of the product to understand: Huawei Watch Buds is a 2-in-1 wearable device that allows you to lift the screen to access a “secret” compartment where earphones are hidden. Although it is a product destined not to convince everyone in terms of design, it is certainly a form factor that you don’t see every day.

For a cost of 464.95 euros through retailers, you take home a smartwatch together with a pair of wireless earphones, which among other things offer excellent audio quality, as indicated in our review of Huawei Watch Buds. Of course, it is not exactly the main device to recommend for those looking exclusively for the sound experience, but it is a solution that stood out in 2023 and therefore deserved its place in this particular ranking.

