The best films on TV on German Unity Day 2023

By Isa Kabakci | October 3, 2023, 8:07 a.m

The Day of German Unity is celebrating its 33rd anniversary. There are also plenty of highlights on TV on this day. TECHBOOK has put together a selection of films for children and adults.

Lie comfortably on the couch and enjoy your day off to the fullest – on German Unity Day you can do that in front of the TV. In keeping with this, there are many highlights on TV, both on public and private channels. Below you will find out which channels you can find the best films on and at what time.

Before the film highlights, a little history excursion. On the day of German unity, the so-called Unification Treaty was signed. The federal states of the former GDR joined the Federal Republic of Germany. This day has been a national holiday since October 3, 1990 and is intended to commemorate the reunification of the two German countries.

Film highlights on the national holiday

On the German national holiday you will find many films on public and private broadcasters that you should not miss. Below is a selection from the TECHBOOK editorial team:

Through the hedge

Starting in the morning there are lots of great films for children, but also for the whole family. This also applies to the animal animated comedy “Ab durch die Hedge”. After the residents of the forest wake up from hibernation, they can’t believe their eyes when they see a housing development there. With a supposedly clever plan, they go looking for food and so the adventure begins.

Price of freedom

There are also some turning point films in keeping with German Unity Day. “Price of Freedom” is about three sisters from the GDR, who shortly before they all took different paths in life. The three-part series airs on 3sat on the national holiday.

Paw Patrol – The Movie

The successful series was also joined by the film “Paw Patrol” in 2021. This is about the heroes on four paws cleaning up the chaos and trouble that the know-it-all mayor is causing in the adventure city.

Ballon

Some people have probably heard of the “balloon flight”. The film, which is based on the true story, focuses on crossing the inner-German border with the help of a self-made hot air balloon.

Winnetou (1st part)

Winnetou has been a real classic for years. The Karl May films deal with the problem of indigenous people and unscrupulous villains, as well as the friendship between the settler and the chief.

Knight and Day

“Knight and Day” is packed with stars. Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise, Paul Dano etc. The spy comedy begins with Roy Miller (Tom Cruise) bumping into June Havens (Cameron Diaz) at the airport, apparently without meaning to. From then on the wild chaos begins.

Do not hang up!

This cast is impressive: Colin Farell, Kiefer Sutherland, Forest Whitaker, Katie Holmes etc. If you like thrillers, you shouldn’t miss “Don’t hang up!” Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) is considered very unsympathetic, with some narcissistic traits. But one phone call changes his entire life.

Lots of great films on TV on German Unity Day

Whether for children or adults, you will find some great films on TV on German Unity Day. Some of the films listed here are multi-part films. They usually run one after the other. For example, “Shrek”, “Price of Freedom”, “Winnetou” and “Scary Movie”.

