The best Free To Play games for the PlayStation 5

For a couple of years it has landed in the homes of enthusiasts, aficionados or simply the curious: the PlayStation 5 presents a truly varied offering of increasingly realistic video games with captivating graphics. Among the many titles it is possible to choose many free-to-play, i.e. free at the base with extensions and paid options: these are absolutely optional and not mandatory to continue playing. Without taking anything away from the romantic shops that continue to have their brilliant life, these games can also be downloaded onlinewithout costs and with nothing to envy of paid ones.

They can be of various categories depending on tastes and interests: shooter, strategy, trivia or music, parallel worlds, to play both alone and in multiplayer with real or virtual friends.

Action and shooter games

Action, war and fisticuffs have always aroused the interest of gamers of the new and old guard.

Fortnite

Between games shooter free to play, this is certainly the one best known by players of all ages, even beginners. Fortnite conquers more and more players every day and has helped define the concept of video gaming today. It is also one of the most competitive games: new world tournaments arise every day but also life-or-death challenges between friends or consoles. Fortnite is also available on PC. Among the surprises of this latest edition there are crossovers between different labels with their iconic characters Marvel, Star Wars, DC but also characters from the real world (this last paid option however).

Destiny 2

Other game shooter free-to-play among the most representative. It is not among the newest but it has nothing to envy of the latest releases, thanks to the new visual sector and noteworthy improvements in the graphic rendering, especially for the weapons and their actions. The game it is almost totally free, with the exception of some expansions such as The Whispering Queen, not yet included in the basic package.

Multiversus

Among the fighting games inspired by Super Smash Bros but with Warner Bros characters. Really well done in graphics and content, it contains an eclectic roster and protagonists of a certain level: you can choose between Batman, the Iron Giant but not only; for example, LeBron James also appears!

Action and sports: free PS5 games

Rocket League

Between football and remote control cars, one of games best known and downloaded recently it’s Rocket League, as simple as it is addictive. Teams of cars take to the field and face each other in various matches: it is not very difficult to drive these cars towards fairly large fields.

War frame

Action game in which the Tenno player-soldier tries to defeat alien races: it’s Warframe, for example category action and war, set among the armies of space and sci-fi ninjas. A war that initially did not satisfy the public’s tastes too much due to its simplicity, but which then benefited from graphic improvements and game-level enhancements. This too, free of charge, could prove to be a pleasant discovery.

Overwatch

Between best free-to-play games of 2022, Overwatch drags players into the heart of the battle, without spending a single euro. There are different roles to play, and heroes with unique abilities; this game offers many different styles depending on the players. Tanks are also present, and it is also available for computers.

Astro’s Playroom

This gioco free-to-play is already installed when you activate the PlayStation 5 but it is among the simplest and playable: it is a software for entertainment and company, or to start becoming familiar with the medium. Ready, easy and convenient, it also helps to unlock all the buttons on the new joypad, especially the adaptive triggers. Worth trying, also for the sole fact that it doesn’t even require the effort to be downloaded.

Free-to-play RPGs

The Sims 4

Creating a parallel life and a virtual family is finally possible freethanks to one of games more beautiful and more downloaded ever. Recently The Sims is no longer paid and allows you to create characters, houses, lives, communicate with virtual friends, relatives and neighbors. This version of The Sims 4 has several very captivating expansions; it is also possible to download it on the PC, as well as on the PlayStation 5.

Genshin Impact

To continue between heroes and weapons there is this free game that appeared at the end of 2020 where you have to tackle some missions. Game role multiplayer MMORPG genre, it also allows challenges online to multiple players. In Genshin Impact the sound really is the plus, in addition to the monetization system and the free content it offers.

