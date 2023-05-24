“The best from both worlds”

Infrared and hot air in combination – new oven line makes practical testing possible

The drying of paint and coating is often a challenge – for the design of a system as well as for the energy costs. In many cases, the combination of an infrared booster in front of a convection oven can ensure more efficiency when drying paint. Complex components in particular benefit from the interaction of the two technologies.

On May 16, the managing directors of Heraeus Noblelight and Weiss Technik sealed their cooperation in the combined drying with infrared technology and hot air.

The occasion was the opening of the new test line in the Heraeus Noblelight application center in Kleinostheim. From now on, practical tests can be carried out there.

In the first series of tests, powder coating was applied to metal pipes and then hardened in the new furnace line. The comparison showed a significant reduction in the heating-up time when the infrared booster was connected upstream – up to 80%.

Beneficial combination

Very complex components with undercuts require a lot of effort to paint them efficiently and with high quality or to provide them with protective paint. The combination of an infrared booster in front of a convection oven helps solve the challenges. Infrared radiation brings products to the target temperature very quickly and electric hot-air ovens ensure that the parts are heated homogeneously, even if they are strongly three-dimensional in shape.

In such cases, practical testing with infrared and hot air is essential in order to optimally configure the subsequent system. The unique combination in the Heraeus Noblelight application center gives the customer the security they need for a planned investment. Infrared boosters from Heraeus Noblelight and electric hot-air ovens from Weiss Technik can later be modularly combined. This modular system makes the system configuration flexible. Thanks to the combined know-how and decades of experience of two leading companies, a customer receives a high level of process reliability.

Sustainable drying

An infrared booster increases energy efficiency because it helps to heat up faster, thereby shortening process times. As a rule, this reduces the energy consumption of a system and thus also contributes to optimizing the CO2 footprint.

The managing directors Peter Kuisle (left, Weiss Technik) and Roland Eckl (right, Heraeus Noblelight) open the new test oven line with an infrared booster and a hot air oven (Vötschofen).

The technology group Heraeus, based in Hanau, is one of the world‘s leading family-owned portfolio companies. The roots of the company go back to a pharmacy run by the family since 1660. Today, Heraeus bundles a large number of businesses in the fields of environment, electronics, health and industrial applications. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad material expertise and technology leadership. In the 2021 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group achieved total sales of EUR 29.5 billion and employed around 16,200 people in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family companies in Germany and has a leading position in its global sales markets.

Heraeus Noblelight, based in Hanau, with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China, is one of the world‘s market and technology leaders in the manufacture of special light sources and systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial production, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research and analytical measurement processes.

Contact

Heraeus Noblelight GmbH

Marie Louise Bopp

Reinhard-Heraeus-Ring 7

63801 Kleinostheim

+49 6181/35-8547

+49 6181/35-16 8547



https://www.heraeus.com/en/hng/press/press_overview_hng.aspx