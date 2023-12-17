Home » The best game packs of the year are returning for a limited time
The best game packs of the year are returning for a limited time

At Humble Bundle you can regularly secure different game packages at attractive prices. The best bundles of the year are now set to return for a holiday special.

The “biggest and best” packages of the year are currently being offered again at Humble Bundle. However, you should act quickly because the offer is limited, according to the official website. The offer is also updated daily. If you don’t find a suitable package now, it’s best to check the site again and again over the next few days.

For example, you can currently secure the Spaced Out package, which was originally offered in August of this year and is all about games with a space setting. The package includes up to eight games worth over 186 euros.

At Humble Bundle you can decide for yourself how much you want to spend on the game packages. Depending on the purchase price, different content is activated. The complete Spaced Out package with all eight products, for example, is available from 32.44 euros. At the same time, the bundle with three or six contents is also available for 9.14 euros or 13.72 euros. A portion of the proceeds always goes to charitable organizations.

