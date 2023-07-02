The Best Games, Movies, and Technologies of June: A Closer Look at Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and More

Title: June’s Exciting Lineup of Games, Movies, and Technologies Leaves Fans Spoilt for Choice

Subtitle: Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel, and LG C3 TV Stand Out Among the Highlights

Wow, June is a big June. Between the plethora of events and major reveals, right up to a slew of major game and movie debuts, this past month has been one to remember. But with so many exciting games, movies, and new technologies coming, what’s the best one? We have considered this question.

Street Fighter 6: A Must-Play Fighting Game

We’re lucky enough to have AAA titles this month. The latest installment in one of the longest-running game series of all time began in June, as Capcom finally debuted Street Fighter 6. This awesome fighting game made many fans realize why they fell in love with the Street Fighter franchise in the first place, even if its World Tour mode didn’t quite live up to anyone’s expectations. Mortal Kombat 1 still has a lot to do if it wants to be the King of Fighters in 2023.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Delivers Breath-taking Animation

To live up to the brilliance of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a very difficult challenge, but the talented team at Sony Animation pulled it off. Across the Spider-Verse is an excellent sequel that uses an awesome animation style and technique to emphasize and capture its characters. The style of Clash is excellent and the acting is again elite. All in all, this is a movie that sets audiences on a truly exciting trilogy finale.

LG C3 TV: A Vibrant and Beautiful Viewing Experience

LG knows how to make great TVs. We’ve known this for a long time. So it’s probably not surprising to hear that the LG C3 is another excellent monitor capable of bringing movies and TV shows to life in a truly vibrant and beautiful way. Featuring an OLED Evo panel that works up to 4K/120Hz, this TV is also great for contemporary gamers who want to play the latest games at the best graphics quality without skimping on performance.

Diablo IV: The Return of an Iconic Franchise

Following Street Fighter is the return of another beloved franchise, with Blizzard debuting Diablo IV in the next phase of the Diablo franchise. The action RPG’s desire to iterate and improve on the previous installments by giving the player a bigger role in the story definitely works in its favor. With an array of instantly iconic characters and enemies and tons of loot, it’s no wonder the game sold like hot cakes when it launched.

Amnesia: The Bunker Sets the Bar High for Horror Games

The Amnesia series has always been a staple of the horror franchise. This June, Amnesia: The Bunker finally arrives, after a last-minute delay, and proves why the series has stood the test of time. With its moments of horror, plenty of dread and dread, and a vibe that ensures every hair is on edge, The Bunker is a fitting addition to the legendary series.

Extraction 2: A Thrilling Sequel with Jaw-Dropping Stunts

As viewers, we love a good fast-paced action movie. Following the fantastic John Wick Chapter 4 premiere earlier this year, Chris Hemsworth is poised to take center stage in the sequel to fan-favorite Netflix film Extraction. Extraction 2 builds on its predecessor with more meaningful plot and character development, but still hopes to accommodate returning fans with a series of jaw-dropping death stunts and scenes. With record viewership numbers, it’s no surprise that a third Extraction has been confirmed.

F1 23: Codemasters’ Racing Series Gets Back on Track

Codemasters’ F1 games have been excellent, but after a rather lackluster 2022 title, the developer has gotten back on track with the 2023 edition of the series. F1 23 brings back the narrative-heavy Braking Point story, then enhances the experience with a host of single-player and multiplayer modes, delivering a massive installment to the racing series. If racing is your thing, F1 23 has something for you.

Layers of Fear Remastered: A Terrifying Experience

Yes, the second horror game. No, it’s not October. Earlier this month, Bloober Team looked to showcase its talents with the power of Unreal Engine 5 technology when it debuted a Layers of Fear remaster. Arguably more of a reboot, the game features a bunch of the original games, except with modern graphics and tools that really up the ante when it comes to the fear factor. If you’ve been sleeping too soundly lately, Layers of Fear is a great way to introduce more fear into your nights.

Final Fantasy XVI: A Compelling and Fun Adventure

June’s triple-A game is the highly anticipated 16th mainline entry into the Final Fantasy series. Final Fantasy XVI, developed by Square Enix, has led many to debate what makes a Final Fantasy game a Final Fantasy game, but one thing everyone can agree on is that it’s a very compelling and fun game that’s perfect for Action RPG fans, dark fantasy fans, and Final Fantasy fans old and new alike.

MSI MEG 342C Quantum Alcohol Monitor: A High-Performance Display

Monitors don’t come cheap, especially if you want the best of the best. But if you have the cash to splash and want something with an attractive design to say the least, the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is an excellent monitor. With a vibrant OLED screen, 175Hz refresh rate and almost 4K resolution, this system is perfect for gamers looking for everything when it comes to graphics and performance.

Asteroid City: Wes Anderson’s Eccentric Filmmaking

Wes Anderson has grown into one of the most unique and interesting directors in all of cinema. The filmmaker, who most recently delivered The French Dispatch, returns to the big screen this June with the star-studded delivery of Asteroid City, which saw Anderson once again test his expertise in eccentric shooting styles, set design, and character portrayal. It might not be the best Anderson movie, but it’s a great example of why we love the famous director.

Diver Dave: Dive into an Adorable Pixel Adventure

This month’s batch of games is life analog indie Dave the Diver. Combining underwater exploration and spearfishing with running a thriving seafood restaurant, this adorable pixel game is the perfect game for anyone looking to sit down and enjoy a lazy summer weekend.

MacBook Air 15: Apple’s Powerful and Portable Lineup Expands

It may seem odd to say this when talking about the MacBook Air family of devices, but sizes do vary. With Apple taking its usual thin systems and then simply boosting them with bigger displays and more powerful hardware, the latest batch of Air MacBooks are ready to talk in the same conversation as the MacBook Pro line.

Overall, June offered an exciting lineup of games, movies, and technologies. From highly anticipated sequels to innovative monitors and captivating movies, there was something for every fan to enjoy. Whether you’re a gamer, movie enthusiast, or tech-savvy individual, June’s releases provided plenty of entertainment options to explore.

