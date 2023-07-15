The best gaming headsets of 2023: here are our picks

When it comes to optimizing the gaming experience we often tend to focus on the graphic elements and, consequently, on the devices that can maximize the visual impact of our favorite titles.

To make a game session memorable, however, quality images and a fluid framerate are not enough: hearing also wants its part. Imagine playing with compressed audio, plagued by artifacts, clipping and de-sync: our favorite pad-in-hand moments would be irreparably ruined. In short, keeping the right attention to the sound sector is essential.

To enjoy gaming audio in a dignified way, taking advantage of all the features brought by modern consoles and PCs, you no longer need to spend a fortune on complicated speaker and amplifier systems: recent gaming headsets are in fact able to return a level sound quality, to the delight of your neighbors.

In recent years, the level of headphones dedicated to our favorite medium has clearly improved, in some cases approaching that of products reserved for more sophisticated uses.

We have selected five gaming headsets among the best around, suitable for different needs and for all budgets.

Audeze Maxwell: high quality and “space” materials

Take a young company, add a former NASA scientist who develops materials for the aerospace industry, mix it all with expert sound engineers and you have the quality guaranteed by Audeze.

Audeze Maxwell is the new gaming headset of the Californian company, which brings an audio quality that comes close to that of the best listening headphones: aluminum and steel construction, 90 mm planar magnetic drivers, resolution up to 24-bit / 96 kHz, Bluetooth 5.3 with support for LE Audio, LC3Plus and LDAC, microphone with AI-powered active noise cancellation, ultra-low wireless latency and a battery that guarantees up to 80 hours of autonomy with quick charge in 20 minutes.

It exists in two versions, for PS5 and Xbox Series X (but they are also compatible with PCs and smartphones). The price is high: starting from 369 euros for one of the best headphones ever produced.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: a name a guarantee

Among the top-of-the-range products, the SteelSeries flagship cannot be missing: Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is compatible with PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X (depending on the model) and Nintendo Switch.

The headset can count on an advanced active noise cancellation system based on four dedicated microphones and on the intervention of the AI.

Excellent microphone quality and good audio performance, all customizable through the proprietary Sonar application.

There is also support for Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio and Microsoft Spatial Sound.

Double Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, elegant design and solid construction complete with external DAC.

Also in this case, quality comes at a price: SteelSeries Artics Nova Pro Wireless costs 379.99 euros.

Razer Barracuda X: Premium features at a budget price

To enjoy all the nuances of sound design of our favorite titles you don’t need to spend a fortune. Razer Barracuda X is in fact a headset that guarantees excellent audio quality accompanied by premium features at a more than affordable price.

Dual 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and wired connectivity allows this headset to be the perfect companion for PC, Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Razer’s 7.1 virtualization is an added value, the microphone is of good quality and the weight of 250 grams is a panacea for comfort. The battery can also reach up to 50 hours of autonomy.

All this for the price of 92.97 euros on Amazon Italy.

Logitech G PRO X: the best for streaming

If you’re looking for a headset that’s capable of streaming and don’t want to spend the money on a dedicated microphone, the Logitech G PRO X is a worthwhile all-in-one solution.

In fact, the microphone of these headphones integrates some of the best Blue-branded technologies and can count on the dedicated Blue VO!CE software which optimizes the frequencies of the voice based on streaming or podcasting use.

The audio response is no less and even as a simple gaming headset the new product of the Swiss company is positioned at the top of the ranking: 50 mm neodymium drivers and 7.1 virtualization and external USB sound card guarantee one of the best sound experiences on the market. market.

At the moment they are on offer at a price of 99 euros.

Corsair HS35: quality at a super price

Simple, light, comfortable and above all economical: the Corsair HS35 are wired headphones characterized by 50 mm drivers with a 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response and a good level of audio quality, ideal if you are not interested in competitive games and don’t need to perform special equalizations.

The removable microphone brings good response and surprising level noise cancellation for this price range. The design is simple and accompanied by a very solid construction.

All the features related to surround sound are missing but the price is really competitive: the Corsair HS35 can be taken home for 51.29 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

