The best headphone deals at a glance – TECHBOOK

By TECHBOOK | Jul 12, 2023 2:04 p.m

For Prime Day 2023 there are again a lot of discounts in the headphone segment. Many flagships, but also cheaper models are currently on sale. TECHBOOK reveals what is worthwhile.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th. If you still need headphones, be it in-ear or over-ear, you will definitely find what you are looking for. TECHBOOK tells you which models are currently heavily discounted and how much you can save. Important to know: Prime Day offers only apply to Amazon customers with a Prime subscription.

Current offers

Beats Studio Buds (135.80 euros instead of 143 euros) LG Tone Free DT90Q (149 euros instead of 189 euros) Marshall Major IV (99.99 euros instead of 109.99 euros) AirPods Pro 2 (239 euros instead of 258 euros) Sennheiser CX Plus (99.99 euros instead of 110.00 euros) Soundcore from Anker Life Q30 (52.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros) Beats Solo 3 (149.00 euros at Amazon) Shokz Openrun (97.95 euros instead of 114.50 euros )

You can find more Prime Day offers in the headphone segment in the TECHBOOK ticker.

Beats Studio Buds (135,80 Euro statt 143 Euro)

For Prime Day, Amazon has reduced the Beats Studio Buds. Compared to other popular online shops, this is the best price. To be more precise, it is about the black models of in-ear headphones with Bluetooth. The Beats models feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and also the Transparency mode, which makes it possible to hear surrounding noises without having to remove the earbuds.

In addition, the buds are compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and offer a battery life of around eight hours. The scope of delivery also includes ear tips in three different sizes for a stable and comfortable fit as well as perfect noise isolation.

LG Tone Free DT90Q (149 euros instead of 189 euros)

The LG Tone Free DT90Q is currently available at the almost all-time best price. A few months ago they were a bit cheaper, but the normal price is always 200 euros or more. The wireless in-ear headphones are equipped with Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Headtracking and also have Active Noise Canceling (ANC).

They are also IPX4-certified and are therefore sweat and splash-proof. They also come with a variety of ear tips to ensure a custom fit and comfortable fit. The battery life is nine hours without ANC and a total of 29 hours if you count the charging capacity of the case. With ANC, the runtime is slightly shorter.

Marshall Major IV (99.99 Euro instead of 109.99 Euro)

For under 100, there are the Marshall Major IV over-ear headphones on Amazon’s Prime Day. Among other things, the playback time is convincing. Because the model offers more than 80 hours of wireless playtime, which basically means that you can listen to music for a long time without having to charge the battery. The headphones have a USB port for charging and a 3.5mm port for wired connection.

A slightly bigger shortcoming is that ANC is not integrated. Nevertheless, it is a highly recommended model and currently the cheapest on Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2 (239 euros instead of 258 euros)

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are very popular among many iOS users. They are not only small and chic, but also have many useful specs. Among other things, a quick charge function, wireless charging, strong noise canceling and a decent total runtime of around 30 hours, which can vary depending on use. The call function is also known to be part of the equipment. The Apple H2 headphone chip is also integrated and the U1 chip in the Magsafe charging case. The earplugs are also IPX4-certified, which means they are protected from sweat and water. In addition to Magsafe, there are also silicone tips (four sizes: XS, S, M, L) included in the scope of delivery. If you buy the headphones for Prme Day, you can save a lot.

For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods 2 at a good price of 239 euros. Compared to other offers, you can save a few euros.

Also Read: Why Android Users Better Not Use AirPods

Sennheiser CX Plus (99.99 euros instead of 110.00 euros)

The Sennheiser CX Plus are wireless in-ear headphones that offer strong sound quality and a comfortable fit. They are equipped with Sennheiser’s True Response transducer technology and offer active noise cancellation. Depending on the use, the headphones can run for around 24 hours. So that the Sennheiser models also fit in every ear, ear pads in four different sizes are included in the scope of delivery.

With the help of the Smart Control app, you can make the most important settings on the iOS or Android device. A highlight is the rich, dynamic bass. Also handy is that the CX Plus have an ear detection feature that automatically pauses the music when you take the headphones out of your ears. Thanks to the splash water protection according to protection class IPX4, the headphones are protected from dirt and sweat. The headphones are available for Prime Day at a price of 99.99 euros. That’s about 10 euros savings compared to the prices that dealers otherwise charge.

Sound core from Anker Life Q30 (52.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros)

The Anker Life Q30 Soundcore are wireless over-ear headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. The headphones are comfortable and offer a long battery life of up to 40 hours. A playback time of 60 hours is possible in standard mode. The Soundcore app allows you to customize the sound and make various EQ settings. The quick charge mode is also impressive. Within five minutes you can load a playback time of around four hours. Thanks to the multi-point connection, two Bluetooth devices can also be paired to switch between calls, video conferences, music and more.

Outside of Prime Day, the Soundcore headphones cost EUR 79.99. They are currently available for EUR 52.99.

More Prime Day deals

Beats Solo 3 (149.00 euros at Amazon)

The Beats Solo 3 are wireless on-ear headphones that offer decent sound quality and a long battery life of up to 40 hours. In addition, the manufacturer promises that thanks to fast-fuel technology, five minutes of charging is enough for three hours of playback. In addition to the headphones, the scope of delivery also includes a carrying case and a universal USB charging cable (USB‑A to USB Micro‑B).

An Apple W1 chip is installed in the headphones. Nevertheless, not only iOS but also Android users can use the Beats Solo 3 without any problems. The Beats headphones currently cost 149 euros on Amazon, but they are currently around six euros cheaper on Ebay. Nevertheless, the offer is worth recommending, since according to Idealo the headphones were always above the current Amazon price.

Shokz Openrun (97.95 euros instead of 114.50 euros)

Many (hobby) athletes know the problem: you want to go jogging or do a workout and the headphones keep falling out of your ears. Sports headphones can help here. The Shokz models are specially made for this and sit firmly in the ear. In addition, they are IP67-certified and therefore protected against water and dirt. The battery life is around eight hours, depending on use. Around ten minutes of charging is enough for 1.5 hours of playback.

If you want to make a phone call while exercising, you can do so thanks to the integrated microphones. The Shokz Openrun are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They are also relatively light at 26 grams. The current Prime Day price for these headphones is currently the best price.

Note: TECHBOOK did not use the previous price on Amazon as the reference price for the respective products, as this is subject to strong fluctuations. On the other hand, we compared various popular online shops to determine whether the Prime Day deal was really worthwhile or whether Amazon’s offer was surpassed by other shops. The last known price before Prime Day or the next best price was taken as the reference price.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

