The best headphone for the world

Aluminum and plastic from recycling, easy to repair thanks to the modular design: the Bluetooth headphones Fairbuds XL pull out all the stops when it comes to sustainability – and outperform most of the competition in the relationship. But what about sound quality and features? We tried the over-ear model from cell phone manufacturer Fairphone.

Fairbuds XL: Into the future with old virtues

Between mobile phone giants like Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi there is a small pioneer: the Dutch company Fairphone. You can take the brand name literally, because the company philosophy focuses on “sustainability and fair working practices in the electronics industry”. How seriously this is meant can be seen from the almost 10 years of company history. Fairphone’s fourth smartphone is now on the market – and it can hold its own against the competition in its own unique way. With the Fairbuds XL Now follows a step into another product category: In the case of headphones, Bose, JBL and Sony, among others, set the tone.

A quick question instead: What does the battery in Bluetooth headphones actually look like? If you can’t get a clear picture in your head now, it might be because you never see these batteries. They are usually permanently installed, not accessible to us users – normal, right? No, because the Fairbuds XL show that there is another way. Like it used to be, when almost all portable devices had a removable battery. A flat and stable object (plastic card) is enough to get to the battery, so the cover can be removed. That’s how it has to be!

Fairbuds XL: The battery is easily accessible and can be replaced at any time (Image source: GIGA)



All other options (replacing the ear pads, drivers, brackets) are explained individually on YouTube in a how-to playlist. Some steps require a standard Phillips screwdriver (known as Phillips 00, PH 00, or PH #00). It is generally recommended to keep a small tool set at home. By the way, you don’t have to have any fears or concerns with the FairBuds XL: the “self-repairs” provided by the manufacturer can also be easily implemented by laypeople.

The Fairbuds XL have a modular structure. No specialist knowledge is required for the repair, the instructions are available on YouTube (Image source: GIGA)



All beginnings are difficult

As already mentioned: These headphones have turned out quite well in and of themselves – but they are not enough to outperform premium models such as Apple AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM5 or B&W Px7 S2. For me, this is mainly due to the sound quality. The Fairbuds XL have a tune that combines general “coolness” and a bit too sharp highs. Many songs sound a bit distant, like in a slightly echoing room. The preset equalizer profiles in the app didn’t do much to improve the experience. All in all not a completely bad sound – but very specially tuned. The competitors mentioned above sound more natural and direct, and invite you to enjoy music.

The repairability is exemplary (Image source: GIGA)



The wearing comfort is average: A somewhat high contact pressure, but quite cuddly ear pads. The Noise Cancelling (ANC) works mainly at low frequencies, but can easily be disturbed by wind movements when running. The operation is intuitive and reliable, because instead of touch surfaces, Fairphone uses proven hardware buttons on the Fairbuds XL. The related Handy-App seems still expandable, because apart from ready-made sound settings, there is currently not much to be found here. It can be assumed that corresponding updates will gradually increase the usefulness of the app.

All beginnings are difficult. Nevertheless, Fairphone has made a remarkable debut with the Fairbuds XL, which should lure customers away from some well-known brands – especially when sustainability is the decisive argument. Many big names still have a lot to improve here in order to even get to Fairphone’s debut headphones.

