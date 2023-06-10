Home » The best IdeaPads, even Flex, on offer on Amazon for a few more hours
Technology

The best IdeaPads, even Flex, on offer on Amazon for a few more hours

by admin
The best IdeaPads, even Flex, on offer on Amazon for a few more hours

These days, on Amazon Italy there are not only Legion and Yoga on offer: on the well-known ecommerce, in fact, there is also a large selection of notebooks from the IdeaPad range, including Flex, still in promotion for a handful of hours.

The current offers, in fact, will only last until the end of June 10, 2023, and then return to the original price. Here are the best IdeaPad laptops currently on sale:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 1 – 14″ FHD, Intel Celeron N4120, 4/128GB eMMC, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 249 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15,6″ FHD, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/256GB SSHD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 379 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/512GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10 – 379 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U8/256GB SSD, facial recognition, Windows 10 – 399 euros
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8/256GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10 – 449 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8/512GB SSD, Windows 10 – 479 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U8/512GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10) – 599 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8/512GB SSD, MX450Windows 10 – 659 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8/512GB SSHD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 679 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 – Convertibile, 14″ Touch FHD, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8/256GB SSD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 679 euro

It is certainly a rich selection of products, starting from just 249 euros for the IdeaPad 1 up to the threshold of 700 euros, without ever exceeding it, for products with a more than well-known construction quality, with characteristics suitable for those looking for reliable products for entertainment, study and work. If you want to try the latest ChromeOS newshere is a selection of offers on Lenovo Chromebooks, always on Amazon Italy.

See also  Watch Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 on TV and Stream

You may also like

Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new...

Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e...

“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”...

IBM Spectrum Protect: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple...

[watchOS 10 Beta Download]Beta Update and Upgrade Skills...

9. June 2023

The Tunguska event is the largest asteroid impact...

This is what the mini solar system from...

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro screen officially arrives in...

With a gentle kick in the buttocks: Mercedes-AMG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy