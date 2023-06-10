The best IdeaPads, even Flex, on offer on Amazon for a few more hours

These days, on Amazon Italy there are not only Legion and Yoga on offer: on the well-known ecommerce, in fact, there is also a large selection of notebooks from the IdeaPad range, including Flex, still in promotion for a handful of hours.

The current offers, in fact, will only last until the end of June 10, 2023, and then return to the original price. Here are the best IdeaPad laptops currently on sale:

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 – 14″ FHD, Intel Celeron N4120, 4/128GB eMMC, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 249 euro

– 14″ FHD, Intel Celeron N4120, 4/128GB eMMC, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 249 euro Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15,6″ FHD, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/256GB SSHD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 379 euro

– 15,6″ FHD, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/256GB SSHD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 379 euro Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/512GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10 – 379 euro

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 8/256GB SSD, facial recognition, Windows 10 – 399 euros

8/256GB SSD, facial recognition, Windows 10 – 399 euros Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8/256GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10 – 449 euro

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8/512GB SSD, Windows 10 – 479 euro

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8/512GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10) – 599 euro

8/512GB SSD, Sensore fingerprint, Windows 10) – 599 euro Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8/512GB SSD, MX450 Windows 10 – 659 euro

Windows 10 – 659 euro Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8/512GB SSHD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 679 euro

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 – Convertibile, 14″ Touch FHD, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8/256GB SSD, WiFi 6, Windows 11 – 679 euro

It is certainly a rich selection of products, starting from just 249 euros for the IdeaPad 1 up to the threshold of 700 euros, without ever exceeding it, for products with a more than well-known construction quality, with characteristics suitable for those looking for reliable products for entertainment, study and work. If you want to try the latest ChromeOS newshere is a selection of offers on Lenovo Chromebooks, always on Amazon Italy.