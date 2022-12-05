Entering the 41st year of the “Golden Pin Design Award (Golden Pin Design Award)”, this year a total of 2,765 entries from 17 places around the world signed up for the competition. ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Three products were shortlisted; Zenbook 17 Fold OLED finally won the “Best Design Award” in one fell swoop!

After ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro 16 won the Best Design Award of the Year last year, ASUS once again won the Golden Pin Design Award with Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Xu Xianyue, co-CEO of ASUS, said at the award ceremony: “Thanks to the Golden Pin Design Award for the affirmation of ASUS’s pursuit of the ultimate technology and aesthetics. Breakthrough, to pursue the unparalleled brand spirit to bring amazing products.”

The award-winning product Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been a hot topic since its debut at CES, and has successively won recognition from the German iF and Red Dot Design Awards. As the world‘s first full-screen 17.3-inch foldable laptop, it has the three major advantages of thinness, quality and performance. The epoch-making design of six uses, including laptops, desktops, tablets, e-readers and extended screens, is more widely recognized around the world. Well received from all walks of life.