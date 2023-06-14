The best iPhones 2023: The pros and cons of each model

PR / Business Insider

Every year Apple launches a new generation of iPhones, so there are of course some (more or less) current models to choose from.

To make your purchase decision easier, we will show you the advantages and disadvantages of the iPhone models.

From the iPhone SE to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, these are the best iPhones you can buy in 2023.

In the recent past, Apple has produced numerous different iPhone models, which makes choosing the right model a complicated task. From the entry-level iPhone SE to the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, which iPhone is right for you depends on your needs in terms of performance, features, size, and price. We know the advantages and disadvantages of the different models and will help you with your purchase decision!

The best iPhone: The models at a glance

iPhone 14: The best iPhone

Advantages : Outstanding performance, excellent cameras, good battery life, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, easier and cheaper glass back repair than previous iPhones

: Outstanding performance, excellent cameras, good battery life, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, easier and cheaper glass back repair than previous iPhones Disadvantages : Slight update compared to the iPhone 13

: Slight update compared to the iPhone 13 Conclusion: The iPhone 14 offers the best balance of performance, camera quality, battery life, size and price in Apple’s latest line of iPhones. It also has important safety functions such as crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite.

iPhone 13: The best alternative

Advantages : Excellent cameras, good battery life, strong performance

: Excellent cameras, good battery life, strong performance Disadvantages : Does not include the new security features of the iPhone 14

: Does not include the new security features of the iPhone 14 Conclusion: The iPhone 13 usually costs just under 100.00 euros less than the iPhone 14, which is almost identical in terms of performance and design. You would only have to do without crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite and minor improvements in low light conditions.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: The best high-end devices

Advantages : Strong performance, stunning 120 Hertz display, excellent triple-lens camera, outstanding battery life, always-on display, Dynamic Island

: Strong performance, stunning 120 Hertz display, excellent triple-lens camera, outstanding battery life, always-on display, Dynamic Island Disadvantages : Still uses the Lightning connector, heavy, not as easy to fix as the iPhone 14

: Still uses the Lightning connector, heavy, not as easy to fix as the iPhone 14 Conclusion: The iPhone 14 Pro series impresses across the board with the smooth ProMotion display, the triple-lens camera with a brand new 48 megapixel sensor, the excellent battery life and the elegant Dynamic Island that replaces the cut-out.

iPhone 14 Plus: The best battery life

Advantages : Big screen for a relatively cheap price, best battery life of any iPhone, easier and cheaper glass back repair than previous iPhones

: Big screen for a relatively cheap price, best battery life of any iPhone, easier and cheaper glass back repair than previous iPhones Disadvantages : Previous generation processor, outdated 60 Hertz screen

: Previous generation processor, outdated 60 Hertz screen Conclusion: The iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life of the current iPhones and it comes in the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Mini: The best small iPhone

Advantages : Most comfortable to use with one hand, compact, surprisingly good battery life for a small phone, basically a smaller version of the iPhone 14

: Most comfortable to use with one hand, compact, surprisingly good battery life for a small phone, basically a smaller version of the iPhone 14 Disadvantages : Does not include new iPhone 14 security features

: Does not include new iPhone 14 security features Conclusion: The iPhone 13 Mini is the iPhone that is best used with one hand thanks to its small size and small screen. If you prefer smaller phones but the iPhone SE is too basic, the iPhone 13 Mini is the model for you.

iPhone 12: The best value for money

Advantages : processor is only one generation behind the iPhone 14, excellent camera

: processor is only one generation behind the iPhone 14, excellent camera Disadvantages : Battery life is only average compared to newer iPhones

: Battery life is only average compared to newer iPhones Conclusion: The processor of the iPhone 12 is only one generation older than that of the current iPhone 14, and you will surely be satisfied with the design and the cameras.

iPhone SE: The cheapest iPhone

Advantages : Same performance as the iPhone 14, solid camera, cheapest iPhone

: Same performance as the iPhone 14, solid camera, cheapest iPhone Disadvantages : Short battery life compared to larger models, outdated design, small screen

: Short battery life compared to larger models, outdated design, small screen Conclusion: The iPhone SE 2022 is an ideal choice if you’re looking for a simple, basic, no-frills iPhone that’ll keep running for years to come thanks to its powerful processor.

Apple iPhone: You should consider this when buying

It’s pretty hard to go wrong with any of the current iPhone models – they’re all powerful, beautiful phones, with excellent cameras, and most of them have great battery life. The only exception here is the iPhone SE 2022. Also, thanks to their powerful processors, iPhones last a very long time and are supported by Apple longer than any other company we know with new iOS versions and security updates.

If you want to keep your iPhone for as long as possible, it’s best to buy the latest generation, even if it’s the most expensive option. However, if you tend to upgrade iPhones every four years or less, you can save some money by going with an older model like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12. But if you want the latest and greatest model that Apple has to offer, you have to buy one of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

When it comes to cameras, you really can’t go wrong with any iPhone. Sure, newer models take slightly better photos, but older models still take impressive shots too. If you take a lot of photos with your smartphone, you won’t regret upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which include the “telephoto” zoom camera in addition to the usual main and ultra-wide cameras.

FAQ: Important questions about the best iPhones

Do you still have questions about iPhones? We answer them so you can choose the best model for you!

Which iPhone is the best? Unsurprisingly, we find that iPhone 14 is currently the best iPhone on the market! In our opinion, it offers the best combination of performance, camera quality, battery life, size and price. It remains to be seen whether it will be replaced by the iPhone 15 in autumn 2023. Is there a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 14? ‘Inexpensive’ is of course a flexible term at Apple. The predecessor of the iPhone 14 – the iPhone 13 – but you can now get it about 100.00 euros cheaper and you don’t have to make any compromises in terms of performance and design. See also Counter-Strike 2 Announced This Summer Which iPhone offers the best value for money? Even if the iPhone 15 is almost at the door, it is three years older iPhone 12 still a very good choice if you are looking for a new smartphone! Because its processor is only one generation older than that of the iPhone 14, and the camera is still convincing. Which is the best premium iPhone? If you are willing to pay a lot of money for a new Apple smartphone and of course want an absolute premium device for it, you should go for a Pro model from the iPhone 14 generation. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max impress with a ProMotion display, a triple-lens camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, a particularly long battery life and the new Dynamic Island. Is there a cheap iPhone? This is by far the cheapest iPhone by Apple standards (which is also somewhat good). iPhone SE from 2022. It offers all the important functions and even comes with a processor that is just as powerful as the iPhone 14!

This article is a translation. You can find the English original by Antonio Villas-Boas from Insider here: “The best iPhones in 2023: Which model should you buy?”