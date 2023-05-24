The best lightweight power banks, ideal for hiking! 2023

Especially when you travel a lot, light luggage is something very important and pleasant. At breaking, we tend to focus more on particularly interesting high-end power banks, which are usually quite large and heavy.

This article, on the other hand, is about particularly light and compact power banks that are suitable for hiking, camping, etc.

Which models would I recommend here for the year 2023?

The 7 best lightweight power banks

For this article I have selected 7 particularly light and compact but powerful power banks.

I would recommend models in the 10000 mAh or 20000 mAh class. Of course, there are still “mini” power banks that are significantly lighter, but they also have a lot less capacity.

In general, the 20000 mAh class has the best “weight to capacity ratio”.

I would recommend the following 7 models here:

The best power banks for hiking

First, let’s take a look at our test candidates, specifically their height and weight.

Here we have to divide into the 10000 mAh and 20000 mAh models.

Our smallest and lightest power bank is the Nitecore NB10000, with 150g and 74 cm³ volume.

In the 20000 mAh class it is not quite so clear. Here the VEGER V2053 is the lightest power bank at 305g, but the Nitecore NB20000 is the most compact power bank.

The latter is particularly impressive when we look at the other performance values. All power banks that I recommend here have a USB-C port. However, this differs somewhat in its performance.

INIU BI-B61 20W INIU BI-B5 20W Charmast W1052 18W VEGER Powerbank 10000mAh 15W VEGER V2053 20000mAh 20W Nitecore NB10000 18W Nitecore NB20000 45W

Most models have an 18/20W USB C port. Only the Nitecore NB20000 stands out positively with up to 45W! Conversely, the VEGER Powerbank 10000mAh only has a 15W USB C port (5V/3A).

The connections can also deliver the advertised performance with all power banks. Only with the Nitecore NB20000 should it be mentioned that it has temperature problems at 45W constant output power. This can overheat here and switch off. In practice, however, not an overly big drama, as long as you don’t charge notebooks on the USB C port.

What is the real capacity?

But what is the real capacity of our power banks? The complete measurements of the capacity can be found in the respective individual tests. I measure the capacity there at different power levels. Here I select the highest measurement for the comparison.

Surprisingly, all power banks are quite similar in their respective class. The 20000 mAh power banks all achieve +- 18xxx mAh capacity and the 10000 mAh models 9xxx mAh.

So within each class, it makes no sense to choose one power bank over the other based on capacity.

capacity to size and weight

It gets interesting when we compare the ratio of size and weight to capacity. A power bank with the highest possible energy density is of course ideal for hiking or excursions.

For comparison, I also include the Anker 335 Powerbank (PowerCore 20K) in this table, which is an “average” 20000 mAh model.

First of all, the two Nitecore models stand out, which clearly offer the best capacity considering the size.

Excitingly, the small Nitecore NB10000 is particularly strong here. This offers the best size-to-capacity ratio as well as the best weight-to-capacity ratio.

In theory, 2x the NB10000 would be better than any 20000 mAh model.

The NB20000 follows in 2nd or 3rd place. The VEGER V2053 20000mAh can sit between the two Nitecore models in terms of weight to capacity ratio.

Charging time

When you’re on the go, you sometimes have to be quick. How long does it take our power banks to charge from 0% to 100%?

The following values ​​are each determined on an “optimal” charger. Usually this is a 20W USB C charger, except for the Nitecore NB20000 where it is a 30W charger.

Again, the two Nitecore models stand out positively, which can be loaded the fastest. Apart from these two, the other models don’t do much. However, the VEGER models tend to take a little longer.

Conclusion, which is the best power bank for hiking?

I think the two Nitecore power banks, NB10000 and NB20000, are currently the best power banks if you want the most compact dimensions and low weight possible, but you still want a reasonable capacity and equipment.

However, this also comes at a price, so the NB10000 costs around €50-70 and the NB20000 around €100-120.

These are certainly proud prices, which are also somewhat justified by the really very high energy density. In theory, 2x the NB10000 is the “best” choice, even if you are looking for 20000 mAh capacity and can do without the 45W power.

There is now a “Gen2” version of the NB10000 which is water resistant and has 20W of power but is otherwise identical.

Are the Nitecore models too expensive for you? Then I would recommend a look towards VEGER.

Especially the 20000 mAh version is really good and also very light. This even lighter than the Nitecore NB20000 and for less than 30€.