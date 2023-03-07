Building your own mechanical keyboard is on the one hand an extremely nerdy project, but on the other hand it is also exciting. You can build your own custom keyboard.

If you want to build your own mechanical keyboard, then the best starting point was certainly the GMMK Pro, which is also super expensive fun.

But there is an exciting alternative, the Monsgeek M1. While this is also a fairly expensive base, it allows you to build your own keyboard from scratch.

Let’s take a look at the Monsgeek M1 and what you can do with it!

At this point, thank you Akko for a set of the Monsgeek M1 for this article.

Build your own mechanical keyboard?

Let’s start with the basics. What do you need to build your “own” mechanical keyboard?

The base with PCB and stabilizers

The “plate” in which the button is inserted

The buttons

The keycaps

There are of course many more options and things you can do like alternate stabilizers, greasing stabilizers and buttons, etc.

However, if you have the four points from above, then you are already well positioned.

In our case I have the following components:

Monsgeek M1 base with Akko stabilizers

The enclosed plastic plate, alternative aluminum plates etc. are available

CS Jelly White Switch

SAL White on Black Tastenkappen-Set (ABS, 195 Tasten)

My version is still based on the American layout, but a version with an ISO layout will apparently be available soon.

You can of course choose buttons etc. according to your own taste.

The Monsgeek M1 Base

The Monsgeek M1 is a 75% keyboard base made entirely of a solid CNC machined block of aluminum.

This makes it look incredibly solid and stable! The base alone weighs 1.96 kg! Visually, however, it seems to be somewhat inspired by the GMMK Pro.

In addition to the 75% form factor, which I value very much, the rotary wheel on the top right edge (above Remove) and the “stripes” on the left and right edges are the biggest visual anomalies.

On the left and right of the keyboard there are cutouts in which a “bronze colored” cover is inserted. The latter is interchangeable, but I didn’t see Akko offering alternative colors here, which is a bit of a shame.

Of course, the scope of delivery of the Monsgeek M1 base also includes the PCB with the hot-swap sockets for the buttons, full RGB lighting and downward-facing LEDs. AKKO also supplies suitable stabilizers and a plastic plate for holding the buttons.

As an alternative to the polycarbonate, you can also order the following sheets:

The material of the base plate, in which the keys are fixed, has a certain influence on the sound of the keyboard and the typing feel.

Of course, the Monsgeek M1 is also completely filled with foam, which is supposed to improve the acoustics.

The bottom line is that the Monsgeek M1 looks like a very coherent high-end “set”.

Unfortunately, the keyboard does not have a Bluetooth/radio module, but is connected in the classic way via USB C.

The buttons

The Monsgeek M1 base accepts both 3-pin and 5-pin buttons. So you could also use buttons like the GLORIOUS PANDA or something similar.

However, Akko itself offers some really exciting and good styli.

Switch

I chose CS Jelly White Switch here, quite smooth-running linear buttons. But there are a lot of really good Akko buttons out there. I would spontaneously recommend the following or I think they are particularly interesting:

CS Jelly White Switch – Linear, with 35gf quite smooth (good for typing), unfortunately a discontinued model

CS Wine Red Linear Switch – Linear, quite classic linear button with 44gf, unfortunately a discontinued model

CS Lavender Purple – Tactile, Cherry MX Browns only in much better

The CS Jelly White Switch are excellent buttons! These are relatively quiet and in the lubricated version super smooth and soft.

Yes, the Akko buttons are hard to beat for the money!

keycaps

Akko offers dozens of keycap sets, which, however, are mostly aimed at ANSI layout users and do not require üöä etc. keys.

keycaps

However, most mechanical buttons use the normal Cherry profile. So you could also buy other sets of keycaps.

volume and typing feel

Basically, the Monsgeek M1 is the quietest and most dampened mechanical keyboard I own! This sounds a bit more valuable and “fuller” than my GMMK Pro.

Only the space bar is still a bit loud. However, I didn’t use any “grease” in the stabilizers or any other “mods”. If you grease the stabilizers a bit (e.g. here with https://www.caseking.de/Glorious-G-Lube-Schmiermittel-fuer-mechanische-Switches-GAKC-100.html?tplview=desktop) then this would also be the case a little quieter.

I chose a slightly firmer typing feel, which I like very much! The CS Jelly White Switch are also absolutely world class!

The CS Jelly White Switch is also available in a lubricated version, which costs little extra, saves a lot of work and runs much softer and smoother.

As a result, the CS Jelly White clearly outperforms the Cherry MX Reds, for example.

However, the CS Jelly White are also very light buttons in terms of actuation resistance. This is a matter of taste, but I tend to like the lower resistance for typing, for gaming I would rather use normal buttons.

All in all, this is my absolute favorite keyboard! However, for me it can only be used relaxed with a separate palm rest, since the keyboard housing is quite high.

Software, lighting and rotary knob

The Monsgeek M1 uses the “VIA” software for control.

This allows you to freely customize and reassign all keys on the keyboard. You can also freely reassign the rotary wheel, which is responsible for volume control.

You have similar free options with RGB lighting. This one looks really good too! Unfortunately, the key caps are not translucent, but the LEDs themselves are of very high quality.

However, with all love, the VIA software is a bit “more complex” than the classic keyboard software of the big manufacturers.

Conclusion

You can build a perfect mechanical keyboard based on the Monsgeek M1! I can’t say it any other way. The keyboard base is extremely good and, above all, solid. But what you build on this very good basis is somewhat up to you.

Of course, the selected buttons and keycaps change the characteristics extremely. But the Monsgeek M1 lays a very good and, above all, quiet basis thanks to the various foam inserts etc.

I also think the Monsgeek M1 is basically a little better than the GMMK Pro. The latter is also great, but the M1 is built a little more massive and “extreme”.

In my build, the spacebar was a bit louder, but that could be fixed with some “goo” and similar tricks around the stabilizers. Apart from that, the Monsgeek M1 has worked extremely well for me and is clearly the quietest mechanical keyboard I own.

So in the end, can I recommend the Akko Monsgeek M1? Absolutely, but not without restrictions until the ISO version is available. The ANSI layout is less problematic than you might think, but of course not ideal for us German users either.