Series as far as the eye can see. April has a lot of completely new series in store, but also season sequels of big names. TECHBOOK reveals the highlights across multiple streaming services.

Series are the showcase of streaming services. Each provider has its own formats and it is series in particular that attract viewers to the screen again and again. This is one of the reasons why it has been observed for years that series production is increasing from year to year. So that you don’t miss any highlights, TECHBOOK lists the most notable series starts in April across all streaming platforms.

Which series are worthwhile

If you want to see all series highlights these days, you need a lot of streaming services. The offer is always broader. The good thing about it is that in any case there are productions worth seeing from all providers. Although Netflix has the crown when it comes to in-house productions, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other providers also have originals worth seeing or licensed titles from other broadcasters on offer.

Here you will find the complete range of the respective streaming services for April:

LOL (Season 4) – Coming April 6th on Prime Video

The abbreviation “LOL” actually stands for “Laughing out Loud”. But that is exactly what the candidates of the series of the same name are not allowed to do. The acronym stands for “Last One Laughing”. Participants must try to make each other laugh without laughing themselves. The 4th season will be coming to Amazon Prime Video in April. Martina Hill and Kurt Krömer are again part of the party. Moritz Bleibtreu, Hazel Brugger, Cordula Stratmann, Max Giermann, Joko Winterscheidt, Michael Mittermeier, Elton and Jan van Weyde are taking up the challenge for the first time.

Beef (Season 1) – April 6 on Netflix

A new series will start on Netflix in April, which is sure to appeal to many due to the basic conflict. Because who doesn’t know that in everyday traffic? A harmless but ugly situation arises. When tempers boil over, you honk at each other and, if necessary, show the bird. Same with Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun). Except that they both don’t just drive on afterwards and forget the situation. Instead, a genuine “beef” unravels, with shreds flying in the truest sense of the word. Actually, the two are about much deeper problems.

Transatlantic (Season 1) – Coming to Netflix April 7th

Immediately afterwards, another exciting series based on the novel “The Flight Portfolio” will start on Netflix with “Transatlantic”. The focus of the story is the American journalist Varian Fry (Cory Michael Smith) in the 1940s. In the middle of the war, he travels to Europe to help artists and authors flee the Nazi regime.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Staffel 1) – ab 7. April bei Paramount+

With the series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”, Paramount+ will also present a real highlight in April. The film from the 70s with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is particularly well known. This in turn is based on the musical of the same name. The series is a prequel to the well-known plot, through which you already know the heroines that give the title. It tells the story of the origins of the Pink Ladies at Rydell High. The whole thing takes place four years before the events of the film.

Rennervations (Season 1) – Coming to Disney+ April 12

A new reality series starring Marvel star Jeremy Renner launches on Disney+ in April. In the four-part show, Renner and his team rebuild vehicles around the world to support communities. Marvel colleague Anthony Mackie is also there.

Obsession (Season 1) – Coming to Netflix April 13

With “Obsession” an interesting mini-series will start on Netflix in April. In the main roles we see Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy and Indira Varma, among others. A surgeon embarks on a passionate experience with his son’s fiancé. An almost pathological obsession develops that puts the whole family in danger.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Staffel 1) – ab 14. April bei Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is known for its high-quality series. Combined with the plot and cast, The Last Thing He Told Me makes for a really interesting new series coming out in April. Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) live a happy life together with Owen’s daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice). But one day, Owen disappears without a trace. Hannah is only given a note with the words “Protect her” written on it. From now on she can no longer trust anyone and together with Bailey she sets out to unravel the mysteries of her missing husband. The series is based on the internationally successful bestseller of the same name by Laura Dave.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5) – out April 14 on Amazon Prime Video

In April, the 5th and final season of the successful series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will be shown on Prime Video. Rachel Brosnahan plays a 1950s housewife turned stand-up comedian. In Season 5, this element is coming more into focus again, because Midge is now pursuing a clear goal: She wants her own show at Carnegie Hall.

Barry (Season 4) – from April 17 on Sky and Wow

Another great series comes to an end in April with “Barry”; so the new fourth season will be the last. So if you want to say goodbye to the unusual contract killer, you can do so on Sky and Wow from mid-April. Barry (Bill Hader) would rather be an actor than a killer. But you don’t have to be a die-hard film and series fan to know that hit men can never completely put their past behind them. In the final season, Barry is now in jail, among other things, while Cousineau (Henry Winkler) lets himself be celebrated as a hero.

Poker Face (Season 1) – from April 24 on Sky and Wow

The “Poker Face” series, which has already been celebrated in the USA, is finally coming to Germany in April, to the streaming service Sky or Wow. Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has the ability to spot when someone is lying. This sometimes gets her into trouble, but above all it helps her to solve the most bizarre murder cases on her ominous journey through the country. The series comes from “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson and is a production of the Peacock service, which is not available in this country.

Sam the Saxon (Miniseries) – Coming to Disney+ April 26

The miniseries is the first German Disney+ production. The plot is based on the true story of Samuel Meffire. Sam (Malick Bauer) actually wants to be a footballer. Because of his skills, he also gets the opportunity to go to the police. Both are not that easy when you are a black man in East Germany in the 1990s. When he actually decides to join the police service, he is the first black police officer in East Germany. However, the story takes a tragic turn.

Citadel (Season 1) – April 28 on Amazon Prime Video

When the independent secret service Citadel is dismantled, the two agents Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Choprah Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) get a new identity without memory. Years later, they are reactivated when a new old danger threatens the world. The series is only intended to be the prelude to an entire franchise. Behind them are the well-known Russo brothers, who played a not inconsiderable part in the success of the MCU and have just implemented the most expensive film in the history of the streaming service for Netflix. So it’s probably not surprising that “Citadel” is the second most expensive series of all time – TECHBOOK reported. Incidentally, number 1 in this ranking is also held by a series from Amazon Prime Video with “The Rings of Power”.

Series that you should also have on your screen in April

In fact, April has a whole range of other highlights to offer series fans. The month thus offers an above-average number of new series and seasons on a wide variety of streaming services.

Among other things, the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is coming to Disney+. In it, a big farewell to series veteran and protagonist Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is celebrated. We also get to know new residents. Also coming to Netflix is ​​Sweet Tooth Season 2, about a boy with stag antlers who has to navigate a post-apocalyptic world.

With the 4th season, the great HBO series “Success” comes to an end. The English version of the episodes can already be seen on Sky, and the German dubbing will follow in April. Speaking of big series: Season 11 continues with “American Horror Story”. This time we’re going to New York, where in the 1980s a serial killer terrified the gay scene in particular.