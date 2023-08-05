The best new series and seasons in August

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 03, 2023 at 6:11 p.m

Series as far as the eye can see. August has a lot of completely new series in store, but also season sequels of big names. TECHBOOK reveals the highlights across multiple streaming services.

Series are the showcase of streaming services. Each provider has its own formats and it is series in particular that attract viewers to the screen again and again. This is one of the reasons why it has been observed for years that the number of series productions is increasing from year to year. So that you don’t miss any highlights, TECHBOOK lists the most notable series starts in August across all streaming platforms.

Which series are worthwhile in August?

If you want to see all series highlights these days, you need a lot of streaming services. The offer is always broader. The good thing about it is that all providers have recommended titles. Although Netflix has the crown when it comes to in-house productions, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other providers also have originals worth seeing or licensed titles from other broadcasters on offer.

Here you will find the complete current offer of the respective streaming services:

Here you can see an overview of all the new series highlights for August. A presentation of the individual titles follows.

Sabrina – Totally Hex! (Seasons 1 to 7) – Coming to Paramount+ on August 1st

In August, “Sabrina – totally bewitched” is coming to Paramount+, an absolute series veteran. Netflix recently successfully relaunched the series with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But where the Netflix adaptation is quite dark and sometimes morbid, the original from the 90s is colorful and comedic. It’s about the teenager Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) who grows up with her two aunts Zelda (Beth Broderick) and Hilda (Caroline Rhea). On her 16th birthday, she learns that she is a witch, just like her aunts. From now on she not only has to learn to control her powers, but also master the high school madness at the same time.

TECHBOOK recommends

“Of course I’m partial to that, but Sabrina is pure nostalgia to me. The coming-of-age series accompanied me for years. I’ve followed Sabrina through her relationship with Harvey, supported her through arguments with her nemesis Libby, and followed her magical experiments with excitement. In my opinion, the series still offers an incredibly high entertainment value and conveys moral values ​​in a very approachable way. And even if Salem as a talking cat no longer seems authentic to anyone by today’s standards, the series still radiates an unmistakable charm. An unconditional recommendation to everyone who doesn’t know the series yet!” – Marlene Polywka, editor

Physical (Season 3) – Coming to Apple TV+ August 2

The series Physical on Apple TV+ is set in the 1980s. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is unhappy with being a housewife. She supports her career-oriented but not very successful husband, takes care of the children and the household and one day realizes that she always neglects her own dreams. When she discovers the world of aerobics for herself one day, she makes a name for herself and eventually builds an aerobics empire. In season 3, however, she faces strong competition in the form of Kelly (Zoey Deschanel), who has also built a brand around herself.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Season 1) – out August 4 on Prime Video

Alice (Alyla Browne/Alycia Debnam-Carey) lost her parents at the age of nine and grew up with her grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver), who runs a flower farm. However, she is hiding a big secret from Alice that has haunted her throughout her life. When the past finally catches up with the young woman, she has to learn to go her own way. And June, too, is forced to confront dark truths she’s been hiding. The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name and will be re-released as an original on Amazon Prime Video in August.

TECHBOOK recommends

“While it’s not automatically a recipe for success when a series is based on books, it does give everyone hope for a well-crafted story and deep characters. That’s why I’ve been looking forward to the film adaptation of “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” for a long time – not least because of the wildly romantic landscapes of Australia. Alyla Browne in particular, who plays nine-year-old Alice Hart, is a master at capturing the young heroine’s impressions and feelings.” Natalie Wetzel, editor

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) – Coming August 8th on Disney+ (with opinion of Marlene)

The more or less good sleuths Mabel, Oliver and Charles (played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin) return with a new case in Season 3 Only Murders in the Building. Oliver tries to build on old successes and puts a new piece on its feet. However, when the main actor (Paul Rudd) falls dead on stage, disaster threatens. A large pool of suspects comes into question as perpetrators.

TECHBOOK recommends

“The third season of “Only Murders in the Building” is my personal series highlight in August. The chemistry between the three main characters is terrific and the way current trends are teased is incredibly fun. It remains to be seen how the concept of the series will work outside of the “Arconia” – the luxurious apartment building where the murders of the first two seasons took place. But seriously: Paul Rudd is murdered on the open stage, Meryl Streep is the main suspect and perhaps the most entertaining investigative trio in the current series landscape is recording another podcast – you shouldn’t miss that!” Marlene Polywka, editor

Bad Behavior (Season 1) – Out August 11 on Sky/Wow

In a remote part of Australia is the Silver Creek Girls’ Boarding School. At first glance it looks like paradise, but behind the walls a hard everyday life full of humiliation awaits. Years later, Jo (Jana McKinnon) reunites with her former classmate Portia (Markella Kavenagh). A complicated relationship develops between the two – because Portia did bad things to Jo during their school days together.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard (Season 1) – out August 16 on Netflix

In the media, the summer of 2022 was primarily determined by one major event: the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The divorced couple accused each other of defamation and got into a real mud fight in court. In addition to the prominent participants in this mud fight, the fact that the process was broadcast live is particularly important. Netflix is ​​preparing the events in a documentary that will be released in mid-August.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1) – Coming to Disney+ August 23

The new “Ahsoka” series is important for Disney+. The streaming service is not doing particularly well at the moment and the cinema blockbusters from parent company Disney, otherwise a guarantee of success, have not been particularly convincing recently. Accordingly, high hopes rest on the new “Star Wars” series with Rosario Dawson in the title role of Ahsoka Tano. This is in search of the missing Grand Admiral Thrawn to prevent a return of the Empire. She also meets a former student who has abandoned her.

Ragnarok (Season 3) – Coming to Netflix August 24th

The season finale of Norwegian fantasy series Ragnarök is coming to Netflix in August. The Norse gods come together in our present for an epic battle. In addition to the fight against the giants, Laurits – the reincarnation of Loki, the god of lies – will also play a key role. Will Magnes, Thor reincarnated, succeed in saving the earth?

Waco (Season 1) – Coming to Paramount+ August 24th

The series is based on the real events in the town of Waco: In 1993, the FBI besieged a sect’s safehouse for weeks. A raid ends in a firefight, dozens are killed. The prominently cast project shows both the conflict between the FBI and the sect on several levels, as well as the subsequent events and discussions in the press. The series was released in 2018 and can now be seen on Paramount+.

One Piece (Season 1) – Coming to Netflix August 31

With “One Piece”, one of the most eagerly awaited series of the year starts in August. The anime adaptation is all about the legendary One Piece, a mysterious pirate treasure. Monkey D. Luffy also wants to find the treasure – to become the Pirate King! He gets help from a motley crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. In addition, thanks to a magical fruit, he himself has extraordinary powers: he is a rubber man and can stretch and lengthen his body to the extreme. On their quest, the group encounters other pirates and has to face extraordinary adventures.

TECHBOOK recommends

“Of all the new series and seasons that premiere in August, I’m awaiting the live-action adaptation of One Piece with the greatest hope and trepidation. Live-action anime is always a tricky thing, and with its story, characters, overall world, and humor, One Piece is anything but realistic or even close to reality. So it could be embarrassing. On the other hand, there are a number of reasons that make me expect a great series spectacle: the grandiose cast, the gigantic budget, the close cooperation with “One Piece” creator Eiichirō Oda and the massive use of real sets, masks and props instead of that usual CGI. The Netflix adaptation will certainly be bizarre, but that is exactly where its potential lies. A bottomless catastrophe is just as possible as a catapult-like flight.” – Natalie Wetzel, editor

