The best new series and seasons in May

Series as far as the eye can see. May has a lot of completely new series in store, but also season sequels of big names. TECHBOOK reveals the highlights across multiple streaming services.

Series are the showcase of streaming services. Each provider has its own formats and it is series in particular that attract viewers to the screen again and again. This is one of the reasons why it has been observed for years that series production is increasing from year to year. So that you don’t miss any highlights, TECHBOOK lists the most notable series starts in May across all streaming platforms.

Which series are worthwhile

If you want to see all series highlights these days, you need a lot of streaming services. The offer is always broader. The good thing about it is that all providers have productions that are worth seeing. Although Netflix has the crown when it comes to in-house productions, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other providers also have originals worth seeing or licensed titles from other broadcasters on offer.

Here you will find the complete current offer of the respective streaming services:

White House Plumbers – from May 2nd on Sky and Wow

A top-class, humorous five-episode political thriller mini-series will start again in May on Sky and Wow. It’s about the Watergate affair under Richard Nixon. Actually, his employees wanted to protect their president – ​​and thus unintentionally bring him down. Included are Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey and Justin Theroux.

A Spark of Hope – Anne Frank’s helper – out May 2nd on Disney+

Anne Frank and especially her diaries are world famous. The new series “Ein Funken Hoffnung” puts Miep Gries, a Dutch-Austrian resistance fighter, at the center of the plot. She helps the Frank family go into hiding, despite the increasingly dire consequences they face.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – ab 4. Mai bei Netflix

The drama series Bridgerton was a huge hit for the Netflix streaming service. A new series will be added to this cosmos in May, written and produced by mastermind Shonda Rhimes. The spin-off is both a prequel and a sequel. On the one hand we see the story of the young Queen Charlotte, whose marriage to King Charles made the ethnically mixed society that we know from the mother series possible in the first place. Second, the series follows the events of Season 2 and confronts the elderly Queen Charlotte with the fact that there are no official heirs to the monarchy.

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) – Coming May 4th on Disney+

With “Star Wars: Visions” season 2 comes the sequel to a very exciting project on Disney + – of course on May 4th of the year. Even the first season consisted of a small collection of animated stories from the universe. One of the special things about it was that various animation studios were given the chance to tell the stories in their own style. This concept is also used in season 2, but this time studios are not only from Japan, but from all over the world.

Silo – Coming to Apple TV+ May 5th

Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels, this new series describes a bleak vision of the future. After a disaster, the last 10,000 people live in an underground silo that spans 144 floors. Strict rules and hierarchies apply there. The surface of the earth is considered uninhabitable. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is unexpectedly put in charge of the security of the silo. From now on she is responsible for the survivors, although she really only wants to clear up the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of her lover.

Young Rock (Season 3) – from May 10 on Sky and Wow

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a superstar today, but how did he get there? The series “Young” sheds light on the career of the wrestler and actor. There is always a multi-timeline perspective, as in season 3. The Rock deals with defeat in 2032, prompting him to look back to his old self in the 1980s.

SAS: Rogue Heroes – ab 12. Mai bei Paramount+

“SAS” – that stands for Special Air Service and designates a special command unit of the British Army. The action of the new series, which will air from May on Paramount+, begins in 1941 when the elite unit is formed as a new paratrooper command. The idea: to set up an experienced force that can operate far behind enemy lines and can be used wherever there is a real fire.

Black Knight – ab 12. Mai bei Netflix

The eponymous Black Knights are enormously important in a world almost uninhabitable due to air pollution. For one thing, they are couriers who deliver everything the survivors need. On the other hand, they protect them from criminal groups. The Korean series accompanies Black Night “5-8” on his assignments.

Mute – from May 19 on Netflix

Another new series on our list of highlights for May is the Spanish production “Stumm” (originally “El silencio”). Sergio hasn’t spoken a word since he murdered his own parents. Therefore, even years later, no one knows why he did it. That is why he will continue to be monitored even after his release and the investigator will try everything to get him to speak.

Fubar – Coming to Netflix May 25th

In this new series from Netflix, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a retired former spy. He is reactivated by his agency for one final mission. On the spot, he finds out that his daughter, an agent without his knowledge, is also working as a spy. For the job, the two now have to pull themselves together and work together professionally.

Hohlbeins – The Griffin – from May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Wolfgang Hohlbein is one of Germany’s greatest fantasy authors. The new series “Der Greif”, based on Hohlbein’s novel of the same name, will appear as the original in May. When teenage Mark discovers he can travel to a dark parallel world, he finds himself locked in battle with a world-eating monster.

1923 – ab 27. Mai bei Paramount+

The “1923” series with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is finally coming to Germany via Paramount+. This is a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone. It tells the story of a family at the beginning of the 20th century struggling with the Great Depression, a plague of locusts and many other adversities.

Those were the new series highlights in April

In fact, there was a lot going on with the streaming services in April. So if you don’t want to wait for a certain May highlight to appear, you might still find what you’re looking for in the April novelties.

At Netflix, the new series “Beef” and “Obsession” are particularly worth mentioning. The first title is about an actually everyday situation, which, however, causes a dispute between two strangers, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, to escalate completely. “Obsession” follows a surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancee. Also of note was the Transatlantic series, about a journalist who helps artists who were persecuted during World War II to flee Europe.

The relatively young streaming service Paramount+ offered its subscribers the “Grease” spin-off “Rise of the Pink Ladies” in April. The focus is on the girl clique, also known from the film and musical. And Apple TV+ also featured “The Last Thing He Told Me” in April, an exciting series with Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about a woman who finds out that her missing husband is leading a double life.

On Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, users could look forward to both the 4th season of the comedy highlight “LOL: Last One Laughing” and the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. While in Michael Bully Herbig’s show “whoever laughs is kicked out” still applied, Marge is trying to finally make her dream of the really big stage possible and to make as many as possible laugh there. The action series “Citadel” should not go unmentioned at this point. After all, the production about two spies with amnesia is the second most expensive Amazon series of all time.

In April, Disney+ offered a new series, Rennervations, starring Marvel star Jeremy Renner as he travels the world with his team to create new community spaces. At the end of the month, the first German original from Disney+, “Sam, a Saxon”, about the first black policeman in East Germany, also ran.

Another highlight was the new series “Poker Face” with Natasha Lyonne. The character she embodies has the gift of recognizing immediately when someone is lying. Charlie uses this to solve crimes – but it always gets her into trouble. The series runs in Germany on Sky and Wow.