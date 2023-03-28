Only on the Nintendo Switch can you play the legendary “Super Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda” games in the current generation. There are also other exclusive titles from popular game universes such as “Animal Crossing”. But which are the best games? We bring you the best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2023.

The new generation of consoles got off to a somewhat rocky start at the end of 2020. Due to low stocks, many gamers have been waiting a long time to hold their Playstation 5 in their hands. One more reason to take a look at the Nintendo Switch and its games. In contrast to the PS5 and Xbox, the switch has been available for a long time without any problems after temporary supply bottlenecks and there will also be more than enough great game fodder in 2023.

The top Nintendo Switch games

Since October 8th, 2021 there has also been a successor for the Nintendo Switch: the Nintendo Switch OLED. However, when deciding which games you want to buy, the Switch version doesn’t matter, because these are playable on both the Nintendo Switch and the OLED version. We introduce you to our favorite games for the Nintendo Switch.

One of the most anticipated gaming highlights of 2023 is definitely “Hogwarts Legacy”, in which “Harry Potter” fans can explore the magic school Hogwarts on their own. The action is set during the goblin uprisings in the 19th century – so you get to know a different Hogwarts than the one in the books. In the game you can create your own character and choose one of the four houses yourself.

Nothing concrete is known about the new “Zelda” game. The plot will apparently tie directly to the first part. So Link and Zelda should be busy rebuilding Hyrule.

Like its two predecessors, “Splatoon 3” is a third-person shooter. Instead of bullets, you shoot your opponents with paint bags in this part as well. The action takes place in the Splatsville district. The desert there is inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings – and of course everything revolves around thrilling turf wars for them. You compete in exciting ink battles in new arenas in the middle of the wilderness.

Nintendo Wii owners will definitely remember Wii Sports. With “Nintendo Switch Sports“, the popular party game is coming back to the living rooms of all Nintendo fans. You can look forward to numerous sports such as bowling, tennis, chambara (sword fighting scramble), football, badminton, volleyball and golf. There is also a leg strap for the right football result – so you have the opportunity to give your shots a lot of power.

After the third and fourth part of “Assassin’s Creed” there is now also the “Ezio Collection” for the Nintendo Switch. This contains “ Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and any DLC released for the three games.

“Pokémon Legends: Arceus” is a new installment in the “Pokémon” series that takes a completely new approach than its predecessors. This time we find ourselves in Sinnoh, where we, as trainers, pursue the mysteries of the legendary Pokémon Arceus. The biggest difference from other “Pokémon” games: we can wander through several open areas in the game world.

You take command of a group of fighters and determine the course of the game. By making important decisions, you strengthen one of three alignments: Utility, Morality, and Freedom, which then make up your character’s worldview. You can also expect many turn-based battles with strong opponents.

Let out the master builder in you and create incredible worlds in “Minecraft”. You can live it out in creative mode with unlimited resources or try to fend off dangerous creatures in survival mode.

In “Skyrim” you fight your way through a world that is influenced by every decision you make. You have to fight dragons, climb mountains and acquire skills in weapons and magic. You can do (almost) anything you want with your custom character and try to protect your homeland of Tamriel.

Yes, it’s just a reboot of the Wii U game Mario Kart 8, but just the ability to play this game anywhere, anytime makes it worth buying again. The game has been upgraded in terms of graphics and scope, contains new game modes and drivers and runs smoothly at all times, even in handheld mode on the Switch. In addition, the Mario Kart gameplay is simply unparalleled in racing games.

In addition, there are finally new courses for the popular game from Nintendo! 48 new tracks will be unlocked for Mario Kart 8: Deluxe in multiple waves through the end of 2023. These are reissued tracks from older versions of the racing game.

Although the Switch version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” cannot technically keep up with the versions for the Playstation or the PC, you definitely get the same adventure feeling. Because here, too, in the role of the witcher Geralt, you cut through ghouls and drowned people with your sword in order to save his foster daughter Ciri.

Another sequel to a Wii U title, but this time the innovations go far beyond a simple remake. The character selection has now grown to 76 playable fighters from all corners of the Nintendo universe and other games and ensures that every game fan really gets his or her money’s worth. The multiplayer mode has also been thoroughly revised and works much better than previous parts. The new solo story and numerous game modes will satisfy even those who are not used to fighting games. The game is also unbeatable in local multiplayer – a hit at every couch party.

The forest spirit Ori and his friends take loving care of the baby owl Ku. When Ku crashes over a dark forest during a flight lesson, Ori immediately goes in search of him. Touching moments follow, but also exciting chases. The sequel to “Ori and the Blind Forest” convinces with the same breathtaking graphics and beautiful music as its predecessor. You now have the opportunity to fight your way through the levels even better.

This game belongs in the collection of all fans of computer role-playing games. You become a teacher at a military academy and train characters that you then send into tactical battles. In addition to the exciting fights, of course, you also have a social life and complete special quests.

The Switch debut of The Legend of Zelda series sends the protagonist Link on his greatest adventure yet, which takes place 10,000 years after the events of the previous Zelda parts. Once again, it’s time to save Princess Zelda, but this is now happening in a huge, open game world. Instead of the classic dungeons, players have to deal with numerous shrines, all of which contain puzzles and tests. The highlight of this game, however, are the numerous options that are given to gaming fans. So the path, the missions and the pace of the action can be decided individually as soon as the game starts.