In recent days there has been much talk of the resignation of Susan Wojcicki, who retires after 25 years at Google (the company was literally born in her garage); and nine as CEO of YouTube. It has been talked about to say that Silicon Valley is no longer a place for women, as other women have resigned from positions of responsibility (such as Facebook number two Sheryl Sandberg); or even to say that women in power hold little, given that the New Zealand and Scottish premiers have recently resigned.

Seems like a hasty interpretation to me. The number and role of women in technology and in Silicon Valley is growing: behind Chat GPT, the artificial intelligence that everyone is talking about now, there is Mira Murati, a young engineer born in Albania who has made a career in the United States spectacular to become the head of Open AI technology; and her rival is another woman, Daniela Amodei, who with her brother Dario, after leaving Open AI, founded Anthropic, the most promising startup at least according to Google which has just invested 300 million dollars in it.

As for the fact that women at the top could not handle the pressure, it is a way of seeing things and life only in terms of money and power: look at Susan Wojcicki: she is 54 years old, has 5 children and is worth over 700 million dollars . If you’re in that position, you can afford to do more than find ways to make more money from user videos every day by competing with TikTok. If you are in that position, you can finally afford to give back to others a little of what life has given you, in terms not only of money, but of attention, experience, care. There is life outside Silicon Valley and even outside the palaces of political power. Those who live by accumulating (armchairs, money) are not necessarily happier than those who live by donating. When you understand that, the best part of your life begins

