The best photovoltaic deals: power station, solar panel, balcony power plant & Co.

How do I find the right power station?



Power stations are compact, portable devices that can store energy and thus provide power anytime, anywhere. With a power station and the right solar panel, you have a reliable power supply anytime, anywhere, without being dependent on conventional power grids or non-renewable energy sources.

If you are looking for a power station, you should give some thought to finding the right model. First of all, you should think carefully about what kind of devices should be supplied with electricity. If it’s just smartphones and tablets, a power bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh (purchase link) or 20,000 mAh (purchase link) may be sufficient. In our guide, we also compare the best Qi power banks from 10 euros.

However, if larger devices are to be supplied with electricity, the path definitely leads to a power station with more power and capacity. A distinction is made between watts and watt hours. The wattage indicates the maximum power of the device to be operated. For example, you can operate a refrigerator with 500 watts, but not a circular saw. For this you need a power station with a corresponding output of 2000 watts or more.

The number of watt hours, on the other hand, indicates how long you can operate a device or how often you can charge certain batteries. The following examples show how many watt hours are required for which application.

Power stations with less than 1000 Wh

As a rough guideline, a power station like the Ecoflow River (test report) with 288 Wh can charge a Samsung Galaxy S21 a total of 20 times and an iPhone 13 even 23 times. A MacBook Air M1 can be fully charged 5.77 times, and a portable Bluetooth speaker – like JBL’s Flip Essential 2 – can be fully charged at least 16 times. Power stations with less than 1000 Wh are therefore ideal for mobile use in the fight against empty batteries or for the short-term operation of smaller devices.

Power stations between 1000 and 2000 Wh

In the event of a blackout, a power station with a capacity of 1000 to 2000 Wh is a good choice. A solid example in this category is the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report) with a capacity of 1024 Wh.

Should the power really fail, a refrigerator or freezer with an average power consumption of 100 watts can be operated for around 10 hours with models of this type. Thus, the expensive groceries are saved for the time being.

If there is no suitable socket within reach, power tools such as drills, saws and grinders can also be used for several hours. The supply of electrical heating devices such as heaters is also secured for at least one to two hours.

Power stations over 2000 Wh

With an output of 2000 Wh and more, we have arrived in the champions league of mobile power supply. However, high performance usually also means a high investment. An example that successfully defies this pattern is the Fossibot F2400 (test report). The power station offers a capacity of 2048 Wh at an unbeatable price of just once 1300 Euro (Kauflink).

Another point that should not be ignored is the weight of the respective devices, which increases enormously with increasing performance. From a certain point, the term “mobile” power supply starts to crumble a bit in our eyes.

Power stations with real savings potential



In our Powerstation theme world, we have tested a number of power storage devices and answer all questions about the respective device in detail. Below is an overview of the current best offers.

Jackery Explorer 500 with 500 W and 518 Wh for 450 Euro instead of 489 euros (-8 percent)

Bluetti PV350 Solar panel with 350 watts for 654 Euro instead of 719 euros (- 9 percent)

A real all-inclusive package has come onto the market with the Anker Solix. From bracket to tools, everything is really included. In our test report “Photovoltaics for everyone” we took a close look at the balcony power plant.

We have listed the currently best deals below.

Trina Solar Vertex S solar panel with 425 watts for 149 Euro instead of 159 euros (-6 percent)

with 425 watts for instead of 159 euros (-6 percent) Balcony power plant Anker Solix RS40 in a set with silver grids for 989 Euro

in a set with silver grids for Balcony power plant Anker Solix RS40P in a set with smooth black for 1389 Euro

Hybridwechselrichter Huawei Sun2000 10KTL-M1 with 13.5 amps and 10 kilowatts for 1499 Euro instead of 1589 euros (-6 percent)

