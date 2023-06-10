The best power bank from UGREEN! The UGREEN 145W power bank with 25000mAh in the test

With the PB205, UGREEN offers a very interesting power bank, which has an output power of 145W and a capacity of 25000mAh.

So this is already a super interesting power bank on paper! This is clearly one of the flagship models.

But how does it look in practice? Is the UGREEN PB205 worth the €150 purchase price here? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point, many thanks to UGREEN for providing the power bank for this test.

UGREEN PB205 145W power bank with 25000mAh capacity on test

UGREEN is one of the manufacturers who have changed the most in recent years. UGREEN used to be more of a “cheap” manufacturer, but with the Nexode power supply series they have made the leap into the premier class.

The UGREEN 145W 25000mAh power bank is initially designed to match the visual appearance. The power bank has a very chic silver plastic housing. This looks very valuable and also feels good.

With 160 x 81 x 27 mm and a weight of 508g, the UGREEN PB205 is certainly not an absolute lightweight, but it is not too big or heavy for a 100W power bank either, quite the opposite.

On the side of the power bank we find a small switch that activates a display that shows you the charge level. Unfortunately, we don’t have a power display here, like some other high-end power banks.

Connections, 100W + 45W

The UGREEN PB205 has 2x USB C and 1x USB A.

USB C 1 – 100W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB C 2 – 45W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2,25A

USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The power bank is not a model that can output 140/145W via a USB C port, so we don’t have the new 28V voltage level here yet. The most powerful USB C port has the usual maximum power of 100W.

But 100W is already a lot and is sufficient for practically all notebooks, not to mention smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the 100W USB C port, we have a second 45W port. Excitingly, the power bank can fully supply both ports at the same time! Hence the specification of 145W power.

You could theoretically load a large notebook + a small notebook at full speed here at the same time, great!

In addition, we have an 18W Quick Charge port, which is always very useful for older devices.

No PPS

I was a bit surprised by the lack of PPS on the UGREEN PB205. Normally UGREEN is always extremely good at something like this and supports many (also optional) standards.

However, both USB C ports do not support PPS. Bad if you have a Samsung Galaxy S smartphone, but otherwise largely irrelevant.

100W up to 29%

Many 100W power banks cannot constantly deliver the power of up to 100W. This is often for one of two reasons.

over temperature Low battery level

Even the UGREEN PB205 145W power bank cannot deliver 100W constantly! However, not due to temperature problems.

The power bank throttles its USB C port as soon as the battery reaches +- 29%. In general, as soon as the power bank reaches 29%, the USB PD ports are briefly reset once and throttled to 65W.

From my point of view, throttling from 100W with 29% remaining capacity to 65W is not excessive drama.

Why is the power bank doing this? I can only make assumptions here. This is probably related to the relationship between voltage and current. When the battery cells become empty, their voltage drops. In order to keep the output power the same, the current has to increase accordingly, which puts more strain on the internal electronics. The lower the voltage of the battery cells, the stronger this effect.

The capacity

UGREEN promises a capacity of 25000 mAh. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of Ha 5V/1A 74.29 20077 80% 9V/1A 77.94 21064 84% 9V/3A 80.35 21715 87% 20V/1A 75.68 20453 82% 20V/3A 79.57 21505 86%

In the test, the capacity of the UGREEN PB205 varied between 20077 mAh and 21714 mAh. This corresponds to 80% to 87% of the manufacturer’s specification, which is ok so far.

Unfortunately, it is normal for power banks not to achieve 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications. Why? The manufacturer’s information refers to the capacity of the battery cells installed inside. These will probably also have 25000 mAh here. However, the voltage of the cells for the USB ports must be converted, which is never 100% efficient.

As a rule, with a normal power bank you can count on a capacity in the range of 80-90% of the manufacturer’s specification. This means that UGREEN falls within the normal range.

But also keep in mind that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! Another 10-30% of energy is lost here, for which the power bank cannot do anything.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel ++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) + Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Basically, the power bank is initially wonderful for larger devices. For example the Apple MacBooks, Dell XPS and other notebooks that can be loaded via USB C.

But the power bank is also very suitable for iPads, the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck.

On the smartphone side, I would recommend this for the Apple models. It is not ideal for Samsung smartphones due to the lack of PPS. Although that is only partially true, of course the power bank will also charge Samsung smartphones reliably, but with a maximum of 14W, so depending on the model not necessarily at full speed.

Charging time of the UGREEN PB205

According to the manufacturer, the UGREEN PB205 can charge with up to 65W. I can also confirm this value on a corresponding USB PD charger with 65W or more. A maximum of approx. 65.8W was possible here.

A full charge took about 2 hours, which is pleasantly fast. You can also charge the power bank with normal USB A chargers (5V/2.4A), but charging takes 13 hours, which is considerably longer.

Charging efficiency of the UGREEN PB205

More efficient electronics are becoming more and more important, what about the UGREEN PB205?

When charging via USB PD, the power bank required around 93.2 Wh for a 0% to 100% charge. With 108.1 Wh it was a good bit more via USB A 5V. So the faster charging via USB PD is more efficient.

In the best case In the worst case USB C PD 86% 80% USB A 5V 74% 69%

This results in an efficiency of up to 86%, which is a great value! In the worst case, it can only be 69%, which is not bad for a power bank.

Conclusion

The UGREEN PB205 is a good power bank for notebooks and Apple users! The combination of high capacity (25000 mAh) and 100W + 45W USB C outputs is definitely convincing.

In principle, it is possible to charge a large MacBook and iPad at full speed at the same time, which is not possible with all power banks; strictly speaking, this is only possible with very few models.

The power bank is also pleasantly compact for the capacity of 25,000 mAh and the high output power.

However, the UGREEN PB205 is not perfect either! Surprisingly, the PPS standard is missing, which makes the power bank a little less interesting for Samsung smartphone owners. The 100W USB C port also throttles down to 65W from 29% remaining capacity, which is not a big drama either.

Nevertheless, the UGREEN PB205 is a valuable and exciting “notebook” power bank. Whether I can fully recommend this depends on the daily price. UGREEN normally wants €150 for these. Certainly ok in a vacuum, but at this price I’d probably prefer the Anker 737. At the time of this test, however, the power bank is reduced to around €120 with a €20 voucher, which makes it very attractive again! So look what it costs, at 120€ and less I can recommend it with a clear conscience!