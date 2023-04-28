Home » The best smart speaker at Stiftung Warentest: The test winner 2023
Technology

by admin
PR/Business Insider

Stiftung Warentest has tested twelve new smart speakers – five of them with integrated voice assistants. The results of the test were published in the May (2023) issue of Test magazine.

The test turned out rather poorly. Only one model was awarded the quality rating “good”. Ten more were at least satisfactory, while the rest of the speaker was only adequate.

The smart speaker Canton Smart Soundbox 3 Gen 2* performed best. You can buy, read and download the full report with the results for all WiFi speakers at “Test.de”.

Streaming services like Spotify or Amazon Music Unlimited make it possible to access almost every song in the world. But what good is this large selection of music if you listen to it in poor quality with your smartphone speakers? Absolutely nothing. The much better alternative: smart speakers. They are the top class of speakers, can access the WLAN and therefore often have features such as voice assistants or associated apps.

Smart speaker tested by Stiftung Warentest

But which smart speaker is the best? Stiftung Warentest provides the answer to this question. The consumer organization has tested twelve new WiFi speakers (five of them with integrated voice assistants). The results were published in the May (2023) issue of Test magazine.

As part of the test, the various devices were examined with regard to their sound, their handling and their power consumption or battery (if available). The greatest value was placed on the sound (weighting: 70 percent). The sobering result: Only one loudspeaker could really convince with the quality rating “good”. Ten other devices were at least satisfactory, while for the rest it was only enough for the quality rating “sufficient”.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smart speaker

The premium WiFi speaker Canton Smart Soundbox 3 Gen 2* was able to achieve the best results. With an overall grade of 2.4, it is only just good, but it is still far ahead of the other test objects. The smart speaker convinces with its small display, which Stiftung Warentest calls “a useful feature”. In addition, there is his good sound (grade: 2.5). The greatest strength of the test winner, however, is its power consumption, which was rated “very good” (grade: 0.9). However, it also has a small shortcoming: With a partial rating of 3.1, its handling is only satisfactory. In addition, the Canton speaker is also very expensive.

You can buy, download and read the entire report with all the results from “Test.de”.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

