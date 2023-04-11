Fortunately, the times when you had to spend a small fortune for a smartphone with powerful hardware are over. They are now back: high-quality smartphones with first-class features at affordable prices. Many of them don’t even cost 400 euros.

In this article we present you the best smartphones under 400 euros. We’ll tell you which models are most worthwhile, what their highlights are and where you can buy them. So that everyone can find the perfect smartphone for themselves.

A completely new representative on the smartphone market is the manufacturer Nothing. With the Nothing Phone 1, the company launched its first smartphone in the summer of 2022 and immediately triggered a little hype. The reason for this is the unusual back with lighting. But the smartphone is also convincing apart from the optics.

The Nothing Phone 1 uses a 6.55-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The screen’s color and contrast display are particularly convincing. Thanks to a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, the smartphone also looks good in direct sunlight. The refresh rate is 120 Hertz, the front camera is on the top left and the fingerprint sensor has been integrated into the display.

There are “only” two cameras on the back. A main camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera, both of which have a resolution of 50 megapixels. The interaction of the two lenses is convincing and high-quality recordings are created. Videos can be created in 4K with 30 FPS. The back lighting is not only eye-catching, but can also be used as a notification LED, for example.

DIE HIGHLIGHTS Optical eye-catcher OLED-Display 120 Hertz In-display fingerprint sensor good camera Starke Performance Lots of RAM 5G support IP certification

Inside the Nothing Phone 1 sits a Snapdragon 778G+ from Qualcomm. The chip delivers excellent performance. All applications run smoothly. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a simple messenger like WhatsApp or complex mobile games like PUBG. Up to eight gigabytes of RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of storage space complete the overall picture.

The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which is usually enough to get by for a day or two without having to charge the smartphone in between. If the battery does run out, it can be charged with up to 33 watts. The smartphone is delivered with Android 12.

Preis: from 399 euros

Smartphones under 400 euros: Honor 70

Honor originally belonged to Huawei. However, due to the ongoing sanctions against the Chinese company, Honor 2020 was sold. This ensured that smartphones running Google’s Android operating system could continue to be sold under the brand. With the Honor 70 you don’t have to make any compromises.

The OLED display of the Honor 70 is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. As is typical for OLED, the screen impresses with rich colors and great contrasts. The frame rate is 120 Hertz, which ensures a smooth display. A small, 32-megapixel front camera sits at the top of the screen. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There are two noticeable camera cutouts on the back. The main sensor has a resolution of 54 megapixels and is supported by a 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth camera. This interaction enables really attractive snapshots – thanks to the night mode even in poor light conditions. If you want to snap stylish pictures quickly and easily, the Honor 70 is a good choice. Videos can be made in 4K.

DIE HIGHLIGHTS OLED-Display 120 Hertz In-display fingerprint sensor Good triple camera Lots of memory Very good performance 5G support

The heart of the Honor 70 is a Snapdragon 778G+ from Qualcomm. The processor delivers excellent performance and doesn’t shy away from demanding 3D games. The processor is supported by eight gigabytes of RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of flash memory, which unfortunately cannot be expanded using a microSD card.

The battery has a capacity of 4,800 mAh, which is usually enough to use the smartphone for a good two days without having to charge it in between. Quick Charge with an output of up to 66 watts is on board. A complete charging process takes less than an hour. The phone comes with Android 12.

Preis: from 419.00 euros

A few years ago it was completely unknown – today it is impossible to imagine life without it. The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is now also one of the really big names in Europe. With new price-performance hits, it has become one of the five largest smartphone manufacturers in the world within a few years. The Chinese manufacturer sells particularly affordable smartphones under the “Poco” brand. This also applies to the Poco X5 Pro 5G, which definitely does not look like it only costs 400 euros in terms of equipment.

The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 5G makes an extremely high-quality impression at first glance. The AMOLED display has a size of 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It delivers great contrasts, bright colors and a brisk frame rate of 120 Hertz. A tiny punch-hole camera is centered at the top of the screen. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the side of the frame.

Three different cameras are located on the back of the smartphone, with the main sensor having an impressive resolution of 108 megapixels. In terms of photo quality, the Poco X5 Pro 5G definitely doesn’t need to hide from the competition. Excellent shots are possible, especially in good lighting conditions. Videos can be recorded in 4K at 30 frames per second.

DIE HIGHLIGHTS OLED-Display 120 Hetz Strong processor Lots of RAM Good triple camera 5G support 120 Hertz

Xiaomi relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G for the Poco X5 Pro 5G. The smartphone masters everyday use in its sleep and it also copes very well with demanding mobile games. The main memory is up to 8 GB and the (non-expandable) flash memory is up to 256 GB. Thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery, you will easily get through the day. There is a fast charging function with up to 67 watts, but unfortunately no wireless charging option. Android 12 is installed as the operating system ex works.

Preis: from 329.00 euros

Of course, Samsung also has a few interesting mid-range models in the 400 euro range. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which not only scores with its colorful design.

The sAMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is 6.6 inches in size and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. Thanks to a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, all important details can be seen even in direct sunlight. The refresh rate is 120 Hertz and the fingerprint sensor is under the screen. A tiny punch-hole camera is housed at the top of the screen. This is 13 megapixels strong.

There are three more cameras on the back. The 48-megapixel main sensor delivers pretty snapshots in everyday life, especially in good lighting conditions. When it gets darker outside, a slight image noise is noticeable. The smartphone can record videos in 4K at 30 FPS.

DIE HIGHLIGHTS OLED-Display 120 Hertz good camera Expandable Storage 5G support IP certification Update Warranty

The processor, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080, belongs to the typical middle class. Everything runs smoothly in everyday use and the smartphone can usually master current mobile games. The graphics details may have to be reduced in very demanding games. In addition, the smartphone has up to 8 gigabytes of RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of expandable memory.

The battery of the Galaxy A34 5G has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and is therefore large enough to last around two days. The battery is charged with up to 25 watts via Quick Charge. The equipment is rounded off by IP67 water protection. Additional highlight is Samsung update policy. Android updates will be available for the Galaxy A34 5G until 2027 and security patches even until 2028. Android 13 is installed right from the start.

Price: from 359.00 euros

Google has also been an important player in the smartphone market for several years. The in-house operating system “Android” works well with the own hardware and there is a long update guarantee for the users on top of that. The performance of the camera is always a special feature. Those who value clear and uncomplicated snapshots are in good hands with Google smartphones. This not only applies to the more expensive flagship models, but also to the inexpensive Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a relies on a rather unusual look. The horizontally aligned camera system on the back protrudes far from the case and thus catches the eye. There is only a tiny punch-hole camera on the front. An IP67 certification certifies that the mobile phone offers effective protection against dust and water. The display is a high-contrast OLED panel, which is comparatively small at 6.1 inches. The resolution is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and the refresh rate is 60 Hertz. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display from unsightly scratches.

Both a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera are installed on the back. While one has a resolution of 12.2 megapixels, the other is exactly 12 megapixels. That doesn’t sound particularly impressive compared to other smartphone cameras. But the clever interaction of software and camera delivers really excellent pictures. The Google Pixel 6a is not only convincing in good but also in poor lighting conditions. Videos can be recorded in 4K at up to 60 frames per second.

DIE HIGHLIGHTS Compact design Nice screen Very good camera Strong processor IP67 certification 5G support Update Warranty

Google’s own tensor chip works inside. It belongs to the upper middle class and has enough power to handle all everyday tasks without any problems. It also gets along well with graphically demanding games. It is supported by six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. Unfortunately, the storage space h cannot be expanded. The battery has a capacity of 4,410 mAh and offers a runtime of more than 24 hours with typical use. The battery is only charged by cable and with a maximum of 18 watts.

The Pixel 6a is available in black, white and green. Security updates are guaranteed for five years and system updates for four years. Since the smartphone comes from Google itself, you are always among the first users on the market to be provided with updates. Other smartphone manufacturers can only deploy Android updates a few months later.

Price: from 335.00 euros

This is the best smartphone under 400 euros

Overall, it is difficult to choose a clear winner. Every smartphone has its own strengths and weaknesses. In addition, of course, each user focuses on different areas. When it comes to pure computing power, the Nothing Phone 1 and the Honor 70 come out on top. However, the distance to the other smartphones in this list is small. The most beautiful photos can be snapped with the Google Pixel 6a. In addition, both the Google Pixel 6a and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G score with a long update guarantee. Ultimately, you have to decide for yourself which aspects are most important to you. All the smartphones mentioned here give a good overall picture.