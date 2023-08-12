The best smartphones up to 400 euros

Mobile phone manufacturers such as Google, Nothing and Xiaomi have launched smartphones up to 400 euros that are worth a look. We took a closer look at some cell phones and present you with our 4 recommendations.

You need a new cell phone that shouldn’t cost too much? You no longer have to look in the upper class for features such as 5G, wireless charging and a fast processor. Although some extras are missing, such as expandable memory, various smartphones up to 400 euros from Google, Xiaomi and Nothing offer considerable equipment. In our overview you can find out which 5G models are really worthwhile.

Smartphones up to 400 euros: everything at a glance

GIGA tip With the Google Pixel 6a (310 euros at Amazon) you can enjoy many Pixel advantages. Wireless charging and chic design? Then that’s fine Nothing Phone (1) (380 euros at Amazon) to you Xiaomi Poco F5 (385 euros at Otto) convinces with a fast processor and large memory Moto Edge 30 (365 euros at Amazon) is especially fun for gaming fans.

Google Pixel 6a: Inexpensive with few compromises

GIGA tip Google has with the Pixel 6a (view at Amazon) launched a cheaper mid-range offshoot with which you can enjoy many Pixel advantages: One Update guarantee over 5 yearsa strong performance and camera, the cell phone is also very handy with a display diagonal of 6.1 inches.

While it looks like the Google Pixel 6 on the outside, the inside of the Google Pixel 6a has some differences compared to its big brother (Image source: GIGA)

In his review of the Google Pixel 6a, however, our editor Peter criticizes the low refresh rate of 60 Hz. Here Google has oriented itself downwards in contrast to the Google Pixel 6 with 90 Hz – although there is a solution for this problem as well. For a smartphone up to 400 euros, that’s simply not enough. But: If you can get along with 60 Hz, you get a smartphone with the Google Pixel 6a that can be seen for a long time.

By the way: Do you flirt more with him? Google Pixel 6you don’t necessarily have to dig much deeper into your pocket for this one (see at Amazon).

I’ve been toying with the idea of ​​buying the Google Pixel 6a instead of its big brother. However, the low refresh rate turned me away from the Pixel 6a. Finally, I just bought the Google Pixel 6 used from Rebuy. If the desired smartphone is too expensive, second-hand is one cheap and above all sustainable alternative.

Advantages:

strong performancegood photo qualitylong update guaranteecertified protection against water and dust

Disadvantages:

60 Hz displayNo wireless charging possible Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal) now from €339.00 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price from 08/12/2023 05:24

Display6.1 inch with 60 HzOS & SoCAndroid 12 with Google Tensor Titan M2Memory128GB ROM, 6GB RAM

Nothing Phone (1): Definitely an eye-catcher

The hype is over for the smartphone enthusiasts among you Nothing Phone (1) (view on Amazon) certainly not passed by. But is it justified? Our editor Peter tested the Nothing Phone (1) and his verdict: Yes. Of course, above all, do it the extraordinary design and practical features such as wireless charging. Likewise, the cell phone with the IP53 certification is protected from water and dust like the Pixel 6 above and you benefit from a long update guarantee.

The transparent back of the Nothing Phone (1) immediately catches the eye (Image source: GIGA)

However, they kept falling problems with the software that cause the system to hesitate from time to time – whether it’s rotating the screen or changing the color of the font. Small things that need to be fixed with future updates.

The battery isn’t perfect either: Although you can get through the day with it and the Nothing Phone can even be charged wirelessly, it takes a long time Charging process over 2 hours. Nevertheless: For a smartphone up to 400 euros, you can’t go wrong with the Nothing Phone (1). Stiftung Warentest evaluates the Nothing Phone (1) with a grade of 2.0. This means that the smartphone is even slightly better than the Google Pixel 6a above (overall rating 2.1) for the test institute.

Advantages:

exceptional design wireless charging certified protection against water and dust

Disadvantages:

small software weaknessestoo long charging Nothing Phone (1) (Black) now from €369.99 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of 08/12/2023 01:33

Display6.55 inch with 120 HzOperating System & SoCAndroid 12 with Snapdragon 778G+Memory128 GB ROM, 8 to 12 GB RAM

Nothing CEO Carl Pei told us more about Nothing’s plans in an interview:

Xiaomi Poco F5: Loads of storage

We connect with a Xiaomi cell phone: The manufacturer has already shown with the Poco F4 that a strong inner workings does not have to be expensive. In the successor bit f5 (see Otto) also has a lot of power: The system-on-a-chip is that Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 from Qualcomm. Together with the 8 or 12 GB of RAM, this ensures a lot of performance. By the way, the internal memory is 256 GB – so completely sufficient even without a micro SD card.

There’s a lot of power in the Xiaomi Poco F4 (Image source: Xiaomi)

You can also use the processor 120-Hz-Display Enjoy it to the full: Gaming is fun with the Poco F5. The Xiaomi also delivers a solid performance with the camera. Xiaomi is known for its strong battery performance. And you can tell that with the Poco F5: With the 5.000-mAh-Battery you can get by for a good 2 days. The battery is charged in less than an hour, but wireless charging is not possible.

Advantages:

Fast processor and 256 GB internal memoryBattery charged quicklyProtection against splash water according to IP53

Disadvantages:

no wireless charging possible Xiaomi Poco F5 (Blue) now from €375.00 at Otto

The price may be higher now. Price from 08/12/2023 06:10

Display6.67 inch with 120 HzOperating system & SoCMIUI 14 (Android 12) with Snapdragon 7 Plus gen 2Memory 256 GB ROM, 8 to 12 GB RAM

You can find out what to look out for when buying a mobile phone in the separate article:

Moto Edge 30: The usual Motorola performance

Our last model in our overview is this Moto Edge 30 (view at Amazon). Here you get one colorful and sharp AMOLED display. Together with the high refresh rate of 144 Hz, the smartphone delivers super performance, as you are used to from Motorola. Stiftung Warentest praises the display with a very good grade of 1.5. The Moto Edge 30 is only more of a “fair weather camera” when it comes to the photo quality.

The Motorola Edge 30 offers equipment worth seeing for 450 euros (Image source: Motorola)

With its 6.5-inch display, the smartphone still has a handy size. The case is IP52 rated, which makes it (at least somewhat) dust and water repellent is. However, as with the other models in our selection, you have to do without expandable memory: The Moto Edge 30 is limited to 128 GB of internal memory.

Advantages:

Strong display, very good performance, certified protection against water and dust

Disadvantages:

Motorola Edge 30 (Meteor Grey) now from €353.41 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price from 08/12/2023 04:11

Display6.5 inch with 144 HzOS & SoCAndroid 12 with Snapdragon 778G+ 5GMemory128GB ROM, 8GB RAM

You can find more smartphones from other price ranges in these overviews:

Smartphones up to 400 euros: That’s how we made our selection

There are many models for smartphones up to 400 euros. Certain characteristics were an exclusion criterion for us, such as being too old. We have partly based ourselves on our own tests, on the other hand on the results of the Stiftung Warentest – reviews are linked below. The results of other test sites and user ratings also influence the selection. The latter were helpful because they didn’t judge based on benchmark numbers and other laboratory values ​​that didn’t say much, but rather emphasized individual impressions.

Sources used: Stiftung Warentest (edition 6/2023)

In a separate article you can find out more about how we at GIGA deal with product recommendations and tests:

With our research, we at GIGA want to recommend you suitable products and avoid bad purchases. Your trust is important to us – that’s why you can rely on us.

I myself have been dealing with mobile phones and smartphones for years. All generations have fascinated me, from the Nokia classics to the first clamshell and sliding cell phones to smartphones. Personally, not only technical innovations are important to me, but also sustainability.

A note on prices: Most Android smartphones are subject to strong price fluctuations, especially in the first 6 months after the market launch, they fall the fastest. Deal events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday also have a strong impact on prices. We keep you up to date on current offers in our deal overview, it’s worth checking out the daily offers regularly!

Are you still looking for the right mobile phone? Then our mobile phone consultant will help you:

