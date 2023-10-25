The best tech gadgets for Halloween 2023!

Halloween is just around the corner and you want to invite your friends, but unfortunately your apartment is anything but creepy? Then you’ve come to the right place: In the following article you’ll find simple ones Tipsthat will make your party a complete success and cool ones Gadgetswhich you can also order at short notice to give the party that certain something!

The integration of technical gadgets into your Halloween party can help create a unique and fun experience for guests. We have the best gadgets from Amazon and cool ones Tips and Tricks selected for the perfect Halloween party for you:

1. Smart lighting

Intelligent lighting systems such as Philips Hue are perfect for this Mood to be optimally adapted to the Halloween party. With these systems, the lighting can be switched on at any time different colors and intensities be changed to create a spooky atmosphere. To do this, adjust the light best activities on, e.g. E.g. muted and dim light when watching a horror film or as a scary party light on the dance floor.

Insider Tipp: Smart lights can also be used for the carved pumpkin – swap boring candlelight for eerie red or green!

Amazon

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Argenta 1 bulb spot white 230lm, dimmable, 16 million colors, controllable via app, compatible with Amazon Alexa (Echo, Ech*

from Philips Hue

Easy setup via Bluetooth: Attach the Hue spot light, download the Hue app and you can control your light in a room or set light scenes For operation throughout the entire home: Expand your system with the Hue Bridge and experience the full smart home experience with numerous functions.

2. Sound effects and smart speakers

Use smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo Dot to play spooky sound effects and scare. This makes it easy to create frightening noises such as creaking, screaming or howling winds using your smartphone to put guests in the mood. Hideaways Simply put the speakers in cupboards or in the basement – ​​that would also be a scary experience scavenger hunt offer through the house!

3. Projectors and holograms

Projectors different sizes are suitable for creating scary ones Images, animations or holograms to throw at the walls. For example, use images and videos of ghosts, witches or zombie handprints and project them on the wall and ceiling. This is available on Amazon cheap mini projectors, which you can use with your smartphone virtually anywhere imaginable. If you’d rather get one straight away high quality projector If you want to increase it, take a look Here is our top 5 comparison of the best models an.

Amazon

YOTON Mini Projector Projector Full HD 1080P supported, Y3 Mini Projector for Mobile Phone/PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Firestick, Projector Compatible with USB/HDMI/AV, *

by YOTON

Native 720P, supports Full HD 1080P Our mini projector has a native resolution of 1280*720 and a brightness of 120 ANSI lumens. It can provide clear and sufficiently bright images in dark environments, making it very suitable for children's entertainment and home theater.

4. Fog machine and fire colors

The use of a smoke machine and impressive fire colors can enhance the Halloween party in a very special way. The fog machine creates one mysterious, opaque atmospherein which shadows and figures hide, while the fire colors create a fascinating, ghostly glow outside Campfire generate. Both gadgets are right cheap available on Amazon:

Amazon

TUKNON Colorful Fire, Colorful Fire Powder, Magic Fire Powder, Colorful Flame Color Changing Powder Party and Halloween and Christmas, Fire Pits, Fireplace, O*

by TUKNON

QUICK & EASY: These instant-light fire logs are incredibly easy to start and give you a beautiful, clean, smoke-free fire. BRILLIANT COLORS: Packs produce vibrant, rainbow-colored flames including dark and light shades of blue, purple, red, green and yellow!

5. Matching decoration

Last, but not least: decoration. This is the right decoration Centerpiece a successful Halloween party. These include spider webs, pumpkins with scary faces, lights and lanterns that are a ghostly light throw, as well as skeletons, ghosts and other scary figures. The right Halloween decoration creates one eerily beautiful atmospherewhich takes guests into a world of horror and entertainment, and contributes significantly to the festivity and success of the party.

Amazon

Maxee Luminous Skeleton Skull Set, 1 Skull & 2 Skull Hands, 4 Pieces 3M Fairy Lights, 40g Spider Webs, 10 Spiders, Realistic Hallowe*

by MAXEE

【Halloween Illuminated Skeleton Set】This skull decoration set contains a pair of 240g skeleton stakes arms, a 196g skull head, with a strip of black and white fine lines, give people a realistic and frightening feeling. Equipped with 10 spiders of 4*4 cm, 20g spider cotton and 2 strands of 3 m long blue fairy lights and 2 strands of 3 m long colored fairy lights. 【4*3m fairy lights, 3 modes】Equipped with 2 pieces 3 meter long colored fairy lights and 2 pieces 3 meter long blue fairy lights, three modes can be adjusted manually: fast flashing, slow flashing and steady on.

Amazon

Solar Lantern Halloween Decoration 2 Pack Solar Lantern for Outdoor Hanging LED Vintage Solar Garden Lights with Purple Realistic Flame Effect LED Late*

by Marlrin

Violet Flame LED Lantern OutdoorUltra-bright SMD2835 LED, Halloween decoration garden solar lantern look reflector cone for optimal light distribution, each LED flickers violet flame light, you seem to see a real flame, the LED lanterns from Marlrin have a lively dancing flame effect creates a warm, Romanesque atmosphere. It is perfect for parties, camping, barbecues and decorative street lanterns for festivals etc. Led vintage solar lantern is powered by a solar cell and built-in battery.

