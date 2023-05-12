The best The Legend of Zelda games of all time

Tears of the Kingdom is out in a few days, so let’s take a look at Link’s Greatest Adventures.

Image: Nintendo

The long-awaited epic The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12th, 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and is already the 20th game in the main series – alongside countless offshoots and spin-offs. Reason enough for us to discuss the top-rated Zelda titles. Join us on a journey through Link’s life as we give a brief overview of his most epic adventures.

The score on Metacritic serves as a point of reference for the ranking in order to obtain a list that is as objective as possible. Professional reviews are collected there and flow together into a rating. Of course, that doesn’t mean everyone has to match the listing. As the saying goes: there is no arguing about taste.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Image: Nintendo

With The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask In 2000, the second adventure with the pointy hat bearer Link was released for the Nintendo 64. In terms of plot, it is directly linked to the one that appeared two years earlier Ocarina of Time at. Link is transformed into some kind of goblin and must find the eponymous mask to break the curse. At the same time, the moon threatens to fall to earth, which Link, as a picture book hero, of course also tries to prevent. Majora’s Mask is, like its predecessor, a 3D action adventure that can be controlled from the third-person perspective and sends Link into battle against lizards, ghosts and demons.

The peculiarity of Majora’s Mask is definitely the time warp Link is in. After approximately 72 minutes of gameplay, in-game events will reset and only specific progress will be saved. A feature that was not able to inspire all fans equally at the time, since it was not possible to explore the game world in peace and quiet. Nevertheless, the now 23-year-old adventure achieved very good ratings on average and sits at a proud 95 points on Metacritic.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Image: Nintendo

With an average score of 96 we have The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on fourth place. The game was released in 2006 for the Nintendo Gamecube and the Nintendo Wii and thus represents a bridge between two Nintendo console generations. While the Gamecube is controlled in the classic way with a controller, you swing Link’s sword on the Wii with Nintendo’s then revolutionary motion control.

While Twilight Princess At first glance, not much has changed in the popular Zelda formula, which consists of mastering different dungeons and collecting more and more weapons in order to become stronger, but there are some innovations. This is the first and only time Link is able to transform into a wolf. In his animal form, he and his companion Midna, who gives the title its name, fight through a shadowy realm to save Hyrule from evil – again. Also new is the clearly gloomy mood of the game. 2016 appeared with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD a revamped version of the hit for the Nintendo Wii U, which, in addition to better graphics, also offers some gameplay adjustments and the amiibo support that is now typical for Nintendo.

3. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Image: Nintendo

One of the most striking games of the whole series is likely The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker which was released for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002 in Japan and the following year in the rest of the world. In 2013 an HD new edition was released for the Nintendo Wii U. The biggest innovation of the game is definitely its graphics, which are characterized by a timeless cel shading look and therefore come across as very lively and comic-like. The adventure takes place in a flooded, Caribbean-style Hyrule, in which Link has to move from island to island in a ship in order to once again face off against the main villain of the series, Ganondorf, in the final instance.

The game’s look allowed the developers to effectively visualize elements such as the wind and water. Even if the style of the game, which has a positive basic tenor through lots of color and cute proportions of the world inhabitants, was not always well received The Wind Waker not the last game with this graphics. However, all subsequent Cel Shading parts appeared on Nintendo’s handheld consoles. Link’s tropical adventure on the Nintendo Gamecube also scores a strong 96 on Metacritic.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image: Nintendo

As Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Released for its Wii U and Switch home consoles in 2017, no one knew it was going to be the most successful installment in the series to date. A total of 29 million times (and thus more than 3x as often as the second most successful part of the series Twilight Princess) sold the first real open world game in the series on the switch, which broke with a number of traditions of its predecessors.

Breath of the Wild does not offer dungeons in the traditional sense, only smaller shrines that are not very extensive. Additionally, there is no fixed order in which players must progress through the game. Theoretically, you can challenge the boss right at the beginning of the game, but then it’s incredibly difficult. By dealing with the game world and exploring it, you can significantly reduce the difficulty of this fight. Overall is Breath of the Wild slightly more difficult than previous ones Zeldagames, which is mainly due to the non-linear approach, which takes the player by the hand much less often than, for example, in the predecessor on the Wii The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword the case is. However, broken weapons are not for everyone: As soon as a weapon has exceeded its durability, it is destroyed. Players are therefore always on the lookout for new equipment. Another change that can be neglected from a gameplay point of view is that Link wields the sword with his right hand for the first time – the green hero is actually left-handed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be a direct successor to this masterpiece, which sits comfortably in second place with a 97 metascore.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Image: Nintendo

With a meta score of 99 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time not only the highest rated Zelda game, but the highest rated video game ever on Metacritic. It’s not called the best game of all time for nothing. Released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, the game was the first to make the all-important leap into 3D for the series. The experiment was successful and is still considered an influential reference for the entire action-adventure genre.

In addition to gameplay that is still relatively contemporary today, Link’s first 3D outing also boasts a wealth of iconic characters and pieces of music. With the eponymous ocarina you play songs over the course of the story, without which you cannot progress at certain points in the game. For example, you have to change the time of day, conjure up storms or open secret passages. Due to this intensive preoccupation with the medium of music, it is not surprising that players carry the mostly simple songs around in their heads for years. Another central element of the game is the theme of time travel. In the course of the game, a few years pass, but the player does not experience them. From now on it is important to switch links wisely between childhood and young adulthood in order to progress at certain points in Hyrule.

2002/2003 appeared with Master Quest an alternative version of the game in terms of content and, in 2011, a new edition for the Nintendo 3DS.

A look into the future: Tears of the Kingdom

On May 12th, 2023, the successor of the financially most successful one will finally appear Zelda-Part Breath of the Wild appear. Will it secure a place among the top titles and surpass its predecessor again? First impressions at least promise great things. In a few days we will finally know where Link’s next journey will lead and if he will be able to save Princess Zelda again. You can get a first impression of it in the trailer below.

