The best trailers at PlayStation Showcase 2023

Next to State of Play, the PlayStation Showcase is one of the most important gaming events for Sony. In addition to numerous game trailers, the company is also showing innovations in the hardware sector.

In the course of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 we got to see some trailers. Gaming fans can now look forward to a whole host of new announcements and more details on upcoming titles. The TECHBOOK editors present their highlights so that you can keep track of the more than 30 game trailers. Sony also presented its new handheld console at the event.

Marlene Polywka, TECHBOOK editor

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

To be honest, the Assassin’s Creed series is also very personal to me; I’ve had some of my best gaming moments with the franchise. That’s why I was really happy that Sony finally delivered real gameplay material for “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. Mainly because we finally got a better sense of what the new Baghdad setting feels like and I have to say that the trailer at least gave the impression that AC is going back to its roots.

And as far as the mechanics shown are concerned, it seems that the first parts of the series were still very good. The video also revealed when we can expect the new Ubisoft game, which is October 12, 2023.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Finally there is a first real trailer for the fantasy RPG “Dragon’s Dogma 2”. The short video shows, among other things, some combat sequences and gives an impression of the game world, which looks very much like an open world. As a fan of the first part, I am personally very much looking forward to the Capcom sequel.

The trailer sparkles with nostalgia for the predecessor, but promises – in addition to the obvious graphic and technical improvements – also interesting innovations such as new peoples. The implied plot promises a classic gaming hero’s journey of slaying dragons and reclaiming your heart.

Neva

Hardly any jump’n’run game in recent years has convinced me as much as “Gris” (with the possible exception of the “Ori” games). With the title released in 2018, the Spanish indie studio Nomada was able to make a name for itself, but the expectations of the developers’ next project are correspondingly high – mine certainly are. The first glimpses of the new game were given at the PlayStation Showcase 2023.

The look of the new “Neva” trailer gives me goosebumps again; in any case, Nomada has remained true to itself. A young woman and a fox-like creature appear to be at the center of the plot. According to the studio, the human-animal relationship between the two should be symbolic of the relationship between parents and children.

Adrian Mühlroth, TECHBOOK-Redakteur

Arizona Sunshine 2

The first part of “Arizone Sunshine” was the first VR game that I was able to delve into deeply. When I visited a friend in Vienna back then, we were in a VR café and could compete against zombies together in the virtual environment. I was so blown away by the experience that when I got home I immediately ordered the original Oculus Rift to continue gaming.

But compared to the trailer of “Arizona Sunshine 2”, the first part now looks like a tech demo. Graphics and mechanics look much more mature. Judging by the screenshots, the game looks visually on par with non-VR titles. In addition to the well-known shotgun and machete, there is now a flamethrower that can help keep zombie hordes at bay. In addition, the protagonist gets company in the form of a four-legged buddy.

If the game really delivers what the trailer promises, I have to seriously think about whether buying a PS5 plus PSVR 2 isn’t worth it after all…

Alan Wake 2

Whenever I think back to the first part of 2010, I still shudder. The dark, eerie and dense atmosphere has me glued to the screen. One of the greatest strengths of the first title is the pace – sometimes you’re roaming through beautiful mountain forests, only to be attacked by nightmarish monsters a few minutes later.

Judging by the trailer, the franchise will stay true to itself with the sequel. In the town of Bright Falls, FBI agent Anderson investigates a series of murders. She discovers pages from a horror story that become reality. Everything seems to point to horror author Alan Wake, who disappeared without a trace 13 years ago. Trapped in a nightmare world, Wake writes the story to alter the reality around him so that he can escape.

What is special in contrast to the predecessor: Players can take on the roles of Anderson and Wake and play in any order. I’m curious to see how this mechanic works and whether the arc of suspense is maintained as a result. However, I get chills just thinking about how Alan Wake’s horror story unfolds in the surreal Dark Place.

All PlayStation Showcase 2023 game announcements

In addition to these personal highlights, various other trailers were shown at the event. The following list is arranged alphabetically

