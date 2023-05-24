The best TV accessories: TV wall bracket, Ambilight, wireless HDMI, sound & Co.

But it doesn’t matter whether the TV is new or old: With the right accessories, it gets even better. From light to sound to the Bluetooth tracker: we show our most important gadgets for television.

Retrofit Ambilight



Ambilight is great! Using multicolored LEDs, Ambilight extends the colors at the edge of the image content to the wall behind. But only those who buy a corresponding Philips television have native Ambilight. But for everyone else there are now good and cheap solutions to retrofit Ambilight.

There are basically two different approaches. The slightly higher quality but also more expensive picks up the HDMI image signal and forwards the corresponding image information to the LED strips behind the TV. The less accurate, sometimes delayed, but much cheaper solution points a camera or color sensor at the TV.

This is part of the simple and cheap solution Govee Immersion Set. In addition to the obligatory LED strip on the back of the television, the camera that the user sticks to the top or bottom of the television frame is particularly striking. The color transfer isn’t entirely accurate, but it’s still a lot of fun. The set also connects to the WiFi and can be controlled via Alexa. The set is a whole corner cheaper Blitzwolf BW-LT32it costs about at Banggood (buy link). 32 Euro. Buyers have to do without WiFi here.

Both of these solutions are good for trying out whether you like Ambilight. Anyone who has been hooked on this will find a set in the Philips Hue cosmos that is expensive, but works just as well as native Ambilight from Philips televisions. For this you need next to the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip in the right length additionally the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Boxwhich doubles as an HDMI hub.

Govee has also had a set with a sync box on offer since early 2023. The Govee AI Gaming Sync Kit In addition to the sync box, it also comes with an LED strip for monitors from 27 to 34 inches and two LED floor lamps. The set not only recognizes the color code via HDMI with as little latency as possible and passes it on to the correct LEDs. In addition, it should represent events such as a kill in color in four games. At 300 euros, the set is almost as expensive as the Philips Hue solution. However, Govee reduced to Amazon (purchase link) by clicking the Coupon-Box up the price of 300 until May 28, 2023 225 Euro.

Bluetooth for the remote control



Remote controls have the unpleasant property of being very good at hiding. Sometimes they wrap themselves in the blanket, push themselves deep into the sofa crack or slide far under the couch. Bluetooth trackers, which you stick to the remote control with hot glue, can help to find them more quickly. These include the very good Apple Airtag (test report). They are easy to set up and work without an additional app – but only on the iPhone. In addition, they are quite expensive at around 30 euros. There are now a number of holders for keys, wallets, bicycles, etc. for air tags.

If you want to save some money or use an Android phone, you turn to the competition. That’s how we like it Mouse Gear Finder 2. This tracker is not only small and light, but also has a long range and thus reliable connection stability. But also the Tile Prodie Chipolo Classic and the Terratec Protect Mobile are great. Our top 10 Bluetooth key finders will help you get a quick overview: The best key finders for Android and iOS.

HDMI per Funk



The best and cheapest solution for getting the picture from the AV receiver or the streaming box to the TV is the cable. In some cases, however, this is not possible, for example when long distances have to be covered or the television is hanging on the wall and you want to avoid the annoying cable. There are wireless solutions for transmitting the HDMI signal. Alternatively, the HDMI signal uses an existing power or network cable.

TV mounts



To bring the TV to the right height, you can use a chest of drawers or a TV cabinet. However, it looks much more modern if you screw the TV to the wall. This gives even the largest TV a certain lightness. After all, it seems as if he is floating. There are countless companies on the market that offer appropriate solutions.

Most importantly, the mount should fit the size of the TV. The larger the TV, the more massive and expensive the brackets are. With televisions larger than 75 inches, such a bracket has to be able to handle a lot. Such televisions tend to weigh 40 kilograms and more.

Another thing to decide is whether the TV mount should be rigid or allow some movement of the TV. This can be tiltable, pivotable, rotatable, extendable or even height-adjustable. The more flexible the mount, the more complicated and expensive it is in most cases.

This is usually not a problem for brand manufacturers, but at least for cheap no-name mounts you should make sure that they support the VESA standards that match the TV. This is the only way to securely connect the bracket to the TV.

We chose the brackets for this guide Hama Fullmotion Ultraslimdie Birds TVM 3645 and the Reflecta Plexo 100-9060T watched. All three are suitable for 75 inch TVs. The Reflecta even holds TVs up to 100 inches. In addition, all three mounts allow the TV to be tilted, tilted and slightly pulled from the wall.

Die Hama Fullmotion Ultraslim TV wall mount is there with the coupon code POWEREBAY7E from Ebay (purchase link). 128 Euro the cheapest of our selection. It holds TV sets from 37 to 75 inches, which can weigh up to 40 kilograms. The TV can then be tilted from -12 to +3 degrees and swiveled up to 120 degrees. It can also be pulled up to 41 centimeters away from the wall. When retracted, the bracket only protrudes a good 3 centimeters from the wall.

Die Birds TVM 3645 is with 187 Euro comparatively expensive, but leaves an excellent impression in terms of quality. It also accommodates many TV sizes from 40 inches to 77 inches. However, its load capacity of 35 kilograms is lower than that of the Hama Fullmotion Ultraslim. This is also due to the fact that her arm can hold the TV a proud 67 centimeters away from the wall if desired. When fully retracted, the TV stands out by almost 6 centimeters. When screwed on, the TV can be tilted from 0 to 20 degrees and, provided it is attached appropriately, swiveled up to 180 degrees. This makes the Vogels TVM 3645 particularly flexible.

Die Reflecta Plexo 100-9060T is a real monster. No wonder, after all, it is supposed to provide a firm hold on the wall for TV sets from 60 to 100 inches with a maximum weight of an impressive 80 kilograms. It costs about on the Reflecta website 136 Euro plus 24 euros shipping, Reflecta is no longer active on Amazon.

It can be pulled quite far from the wall at a good 62 centimeters. The television can then be swiveled by up to 90 degrees. Its tilt ranges from -15 to +5 degrees. Owners of very large televisions who are looking for a TV wall mount with which they can tilt and swivel their monster TV will find the right wall mount in the Reflecta Plexo 100-9060T.

Streaming-Sticks



Even inexpensive televisions now offer a decent picture. However, the manufacturers like to save on the operating system. This is sometimes slow, offers too few apps and not enough functions. The same applies to older televisions. Luckily, this can be easily and fairly cheaply improved with streaming sticks.

Since all TVs currently sold offer a 4K resolution, so to speak, the streaming stick should also support this resolution. We recommend that Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Review). This streaming stick costs on Ebay (purchase link) 65 Euro, it is cheaper for promotions. It comes with a remote control that accepts voice commands and, if desired, also controls the television and the soundbar (leaderboard). The picture and sound quality is top notch. The software also seems mature and is lightning fast.

If you are more into the Apple cosmos, you can go to Apple TV 4K HDR (Review) grasp. Although this solution is with 175 Euro Much more expensive, but thanks to Airplay it can project iPhone content onto the TV, is extremely fast, offers improved HDR and acts as a home kit center if desired (test report).

Soundbars



Televisions are becoming increasingly flat – and so is their sound. That’s why a decent soundbar is one of the must-have gadgets for a modern TV. A subwoofer and two satellite boxes are often paired with the soundbar to complete the 5.1 sound. Here it can make sense to rely on a modular system right away. So to start with a single soundbar, which, however, allows additional components. Our number 1 is the Sonos Arc (test report). But the Sonos Beam (test report) is also really good and not nearly as expensive as the Arc.

Conclusion



Every TV gets even better with the right accessories. A decent soundbar, in the best case even with surround sound, brings a lot. But also a player in the form of a 4K streaming stick (best list) makes some stupid TVs smart and sometimes massively expands the range of functions.