The best vacuum robot so far in the test! The narwhal Freo

Vacuum robots with a cleaning function are nothing new anymore. However, the cleaning function was rather moderate in earlier models.

This function only became really exciting with the latest generation, which brought so-called washing stations with the high-end models.

The vacuum cleaner travels to its station at certain intervals to automatically wash its cleaning cloths/pads there so that they are always fresh.

However, such washing stations are usually only found in high-end models and there are quite a few differences in detail.

A relatively young manufacturer is Narwal, which has launched a very exciting high-end model.

The Narwal Freo not only offers an extraordinary design, but also a particularly good cleaning function! So we have two rotating mops, which can also be automatically raised for carpets.

The latter is not a matter of course and is very important for apartments with carpets or carpets.

Let’s take a look at the Narwhal Freo! Can the robot convince and is the suction function successful?

At this point many thanks to Narwal for providing the Freo for this test.

The Narwal Freo im Test

Although the narwhal Freo resembles the “usual suspects” at first glance, it is designed a little differently in detail.

The Narwal Freo relies on a design with strongly rounded edges. In addition, the plastic used is incredibly valuable!

In practice, this is one of the most beautiful and high-quality vacuum robots that I have ever had my hands on! Yes, this one feels more valuable than the Roborock models!

The general structure of the vacuum cleaner is also exciting. In this case, the dirt collection container is quite far in the front, under a flap. We also have an additional small wheel at the rear end.

There are also a few special features at the “washing”/charging station. As usual, the lid can be folded up under which we find a tank for fresh water and one for dirty water.

But on the lid we have a small round LCD display with touch function! You can also use this to control the vacuum cleaner outside of the app.

Die App von Narwhal

In addition to Chinese, Narwal currently only offers its app in English, which is not an obstacle for me.

The app is beautiful and modern. This has a map of your apartment in the center, which is automatically created by the vacuum cleaner.

This map is divided into rooms, you can also customize the division. You can choose to clean your entire apartment, just individual rooms or individual areas.

This map also shows where the robot has detected carpets. There are bonus points for the carpet mode, which automatically increases the suction power when the robot detects a carpet.

Outstanding navigation and handling!

When it comes to navigation, I am a bit spoiled by high-end vacuum robots from major manufacturers such as Roborock, ECOVACS or Dreame. So I expected solid navigation and handling from Narwal, but nothing exceptional.

That’s how you can fool yourself! I’ve never seen a vacuum robot that drives around the apartment so “smoothly”.

In short, the Narwhal Freo has incredibly good and reliable navigation! In principle, this uses the classic “laser suction robot” navigation. After a first trip, during which the vacuum cleaner gets to know your apartment, it divides it into rooms / areas.

After the start, these areas are initially bypassed and cleaned on the outside. They are then cleaned internally in straight lines.

In itself, the vacuum cleaner works super efficiently and reliably. However, if you also let him clean, he may first leave out carpets and only move to them at the end, which robs him of some “efficiency”.

But in general the navigation is super safe! It also strikes an almost perfect balance when it comes to proximity to furniture. Some vacuum robots, such as the Dreame models, always keep a very large safety distance from furniture, while other models, such as Roborock, drive very close to get into every corner.

The narwhal Freo gets close to furniture, but avoids touching it very well, but doesn’t keep quite as much a safe distance as the Dreame models. As a result, it has very good edge cleaning and also works well in corners.

The robot is also very good at avoiding small obstacles, chair legs, etc., although it does not have any “AI” per se. Strictly speaking, the robot avoids obstacles better than many models that advertise with a separate AI.

Bottom line, I’d say the Narwhal Freo has one of the best and most advanced “navigation systems” I’ve seen in a robotic vacuum!

Cleaning pads are lifted magnetically!

An important feature of the Narwal Freo are the cleaning pads that it can lift!

Why is that important? For example, the very good ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI cannot do this. If the cleaning pads are installed here, it cannot drive over or clean carpets. Is there a carpet in the way on the way into the living room? Bad luck!

The narwhal Freo is able to lift its cleaning pads and vacuum the carpet and then lower the pads again after the carpet to wipe smooth floors.

A very good and important feature if you have carpets!

First vacuum, then clean or at the same time?

Excitingly, the Narwal Freo gives you a choice.

just suck

just cleaning

Vacuum and clean at the same time

First vacuum then clean

First of all, the vacuum cleaner can either only vacuum or only clean. But you also have the choice of whether the vacuum cleaner should vacuum and clean at the same time or whether it should do it one after the other.

The latter can make sense because the cleaning width is higher than the suction width. If you are extremely dirty, it can get to the cleaning pads and stick together.

Thanks to this option, the narwhal Freo first vacuums your apartment and then starts a second round in which he only cleans.

suction power

As for the suction power, as usual, we have to distinguish between smooth floors and carpets.

The Narwhal Freo vacuums perfectly on smooth floors. Hair and normal house dust are picked up 100% when the robot runs over them.

Even large amounts of animal hair are no problem at first! Only the dirt collection container, which is somewhat limited in size, limits the amount of hair that can be picked up.

Otherwise, the suction power on smooth floors is impeccable! Also thanks to the good navigation. What good is the best suction power if the vacuum cleaner just doesn’t go over all the spots? Really not much! But with the Narwal Freo, the combination of navigation and suction power works.

The suction power on carpets is also positive. As usual, it depends on the carpets, but basically I would classify the cleaning performance here in the lower upper field.

The Narwal Freo tends to be optimized for smooth floors and low volume. I’ve seen slightly better results on carpets with extreme soiling. However, the performance is absolutely right here, there are maybe 1-2 models that deal better with animal hair on particularly “sticky” carpets.

But on normal carpets you can also see a cleaning performance close to “perfection” with the Narwal Freo.

Cleaning performance (excellent!)

The vacuum robot has two rotating microfiber pads on its underside. These are washed out and remoistened at regular intervals (10-15 minutes) in the washing station.

The cleaning performance of the Narwal Freo is absolutely top class for a vacuum robot! This is on par with the other high-end models with rotating pads. No other vacuum robot cleans better!

However, I also have to say that the Narwal Freo cannot replace a vacuum cleaner or manual cleaning 100%. The Narwhal Freo refreshes your floors, removing footprints, minor splashes, mud paw prints, etc.

However, burned-in or dried-in dirt is too much for this one, as it is for all robots with a cleaning function.

Thanks to regular washing, the robot doesn’t just spread dirt. In addition, floors simply get a completely different shine when they have been wiped off.

I had no problems with streaking! Although the narwhal Freo uses a relatively large amount of water, more than other cleaning robots.

It also uses a lot of water when rinsing the pads, which I see more positively than negatively.

Extremely quiet!

One thing that really surprised me about the Narwal Freo was the volume. The vacuum robot is extremely quiet!

Both the engine for driving and the naturally aspirated engine are incredibly quiet. It is absolutely surprising that despite the low volume, a clear airflow can be felt on the side.

With active cleaning pads, the vacuum cleaner gets a little louder, but this is still the quietest model I’ve tested in recent years!

The loudest thing about Narwhal Freo is the washing station, which can hum a bit.

Test conclusion on the narwhal Freo

First of all, the Narwhal Freo is highly recommended! In some respects, this is way ahead of the big models from Roborock, EcoVacs and Co.!

The navigation, the design and feel as well as the cleaning function are at the highest possible level, no other model does it better!

I was particularly impressed by the navigation and the incredibly smooth handling of the Narwal Freo! The robot avoids obstacles very well and drives carefully without leaving too many “gaps”.

This makes navigation extremely safe! Here this one is on or even above the level of Roborock.

The cleaning function is also impressively good! Especially in combination with the strong washing station and above all the possibility to lift the floor mops, it’s world class! So the combination of carpets and smooth floors is absolutely no obstacle for the narwhal Freo.

However, the narwhal does not neglect the suction function either! The robot also masters animal hair and carpets very well. It is also extremely quiet.

So far, the Narwal Freo is one of the best vacuum robots I’ve had my hands on, maybe even the best.

The only thing that speaks against this (apart from the moderate availability in Germany) is the very high price. More than 1000€ is brave. This price would be fine if we had also integrated a suction station, it is a bit high, even if the Narwal Freo is an outstanding vacuum robot!