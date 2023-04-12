Home Technology The Bible is now available for the Game Boy Advance. – – Gamereactor
Technology

The Bible is now available for the Game Boy Advance. – – Gamereactor

by admin
The Bible is now available for the Game Boy Advance. – – Gamereactor

Nintendo’s old portable workhorse may not be the hottest thing anymore, but that’s not stopping new games from being released on the console.In this case, however, it’s more specifically about an old, unreleased game byphantom forestRescue from digital darkness. This is a group of people who specialize in preserving old software for Nintendo’s many platforms.

In a recent statement on Twitter, the group announced their latest discovery, the Bible. No, it’s not a game per se, but an actual bible in a readable format for the Game Boy Advance that came close to being released by 505 Games a long time ago.

The Bible cover and description for the Game Boy Advance can still be found on 505 Games’ old website, which can be accessed via (among other things)Wayback Machinedig. An interesting historical curiosity to say the least, the entire ROM is now available as a free download from their website.

Do you want to read the Bible on your old GBA?

See also  Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

You may also like

Altea IN incorporates the IT solutions of SB...

the TV series will be done, it’s official…

Google Pixel 7a renders exposed!Will launch a new...

EchoSpeech, the glasses that ‘read’ the lips

【Vote Now】Linksys Velop MX12600 MESH Wireless Mesh Router,...

Secsolutionforum 2023: insights on security

“Hearthstone” new expansion pack “Legend Music Festival” is...

Naples, streaming problems for the Champions League match...

Jupiter’s ice moon probe will launch to search...

Author representative demands stop of ChatGTP

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy