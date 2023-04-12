Nintendo’s old portable workhorse may not be the hottest thing anymore, but that’s not stopping new games from being released on the console.In this case, however, it’s more specifically about an old, unreleased game byphantom forestRescue from digital darkness. This is a group of people who specialize in preserving old software for Nintendo’s many platforms.

In a recent statement on Twitter, the group announced their latest discovery, the Bible. No, it’s not a game per se, but an actual bible in a readable format for the Game Boy Advance that came close to being released by 505 Games a long time ago.

The Bible cover and description for the Game Boy Advance can still be found on 505 Games’ old website, which can be accessed via (among other things)Wayback Machinedig. An interesting historical curiosity to say the least, the entire ROM is now available as a free download from their website.

Do you want to read the Bible on your old GBA?