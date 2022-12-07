“ 2022 Winter Chill Season ” will start on December 1, 2022 (Thursday). Nintendo Switch “ Splatoon 3 》 has more and more time to play with new weapons and gear, new levels, “X-match” and new fun.The same goes for new weapons, but balance adjustment After that, I believe that many people have started to use different weapons from before. In a new season that adds new fun, salmon flock to squid habitat’ big run “The phenomenon was also lifted. December 10, 2022 (Sat) 9:00 – December 12, 2022 (Mon) 9:00 Kumasan Shokai has informed us that it is expected that will be The epidemic is imminent, this time again Introduce “Salmon Run” and “Great Run” ！

Salmon is about to enter the territory battle stage!

big run Nintendo Home

“Winter 2022” will be canceled “big run“is a special phenomenon that is said to occur every few monthshordes of salmon rush onto the arena where they usually engage in turf wars and bancala competitions. . in order to get a lot of salmon roe and golden salmon roe in the big run, the Bear Mountain Chamber of Commerce is looking forA part-time job dedicated to “Big Run”.Having said that, the content of the part-time job is the same as the usual “salmon run”, it isDefeat Raging Salmon for Golden Salmon Roe.the goal isOnly deliver the quota amountInstead of being overwhelmed, everyone who works hard day and night can participate smoothly.

Nintendo Home

Participate in part-time jobs during the big run, you can get 1.2 timesCatalog Pointsthe new season has the opportunity to obtain new directory rewards,The number of reward capsules that can be obtained is more than usual with Kumasan points. Also, from December, the reward equipment of “Salmon Run” is ” Pilot Met “, this is also a good opportunity to get a “Pilot Met” that suits your equipment power.

High score update! ! Nintendo Home

Furthermore, during the “big run”,As long as you take part in a part-time job, you canget“Yokozuna” Kimonocollected in a single jobThe team with the most golden salmon roe scoresWillEarn rewards.Upgrade their kimonos based on the results. !and getbadge! Join a growing number of part-time jobs for rewards and high scores!