Video gaming has become increasingly popular in recent years, with a number of reasons driving this boom. A big factor has been the advancement in technology, which has made video gaming more accessible and totally immersive for fans.

With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, people can play games anytime, anywhere, and on a variety of devices. In addition, the improvement in graphics and processing power has made video games more realistic and engaging.

This is a trend that we saw continue into 2022 with a greater number of more powerful gaming devices appearing on the market. The result is that there are now more than 3 billion gamers in the world, an increase from 2.69 billion just two years ago.

It’s not just bigger and better hardware that’s encouraged almost half of the world’s population to take up this hobby; a torrent of tremendous titles has also helped to entice more people into gaming.

Among the great games that were enjoyed in 2022, these were by far the biggest.

Video Slots

While slot games have been around for more than a century, following the creation of the first machine by Charles Fey in the late 19th century, they remain a firm favourite among players today.

That has been helped by the fact that video slots have been growing in popularity over the last decade or so, a trend that continued into 2022.

One of the biggest drivers of this popularity is the fact that there is so much variety in modern online slots thanks to the vast number of themes, features, and formats, ranging from traditional fruit games like Sticky Fruits to unique creations like The Big Catch Megaways.

Most of these slot games are based on the concept of spinning reels, with each spin determining whether a player wins. However, there are also some that have done away with this traditional mechanic and replaced them with cascading symbols.

Players can place wagers and spin the reels, with the goal of matching certain symbols to win prizes. Most online slot games also have bonus features, such as free spins or mini-games that add new dynamics and create variety for players.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games. While it wasn’t the first title released in this relatively new genre, it did help to make it famous.

The game is known for its colorful and cartoony graphics, as well as its building mechanics, which allow players to construct structures and fortifications to better protect themselves from attack.

Unlike more traditional shooting games, players in Fortnite are dropped onto an island with 99 other players and must scavenge for weapons and resources while fighting to be the last person or team standing. The island gradually shrinks over the course of the game, forcing players closer together and increasing the likelihood of encounters.

While it’s approaching its 10th birthday, Fortnite continued to be a popular video game throughout 2022, averaging around 3 million concurrent players and peaking above 4 million people playing at the same time.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring received widespread critical acclaim upon release for its immersive world, engaging gameplay, and challenging boss battles. It has been praised for its unique blend of action and role-playing elements and has gained a dedicated following.

Released in February, Elden Ring is an action RPG that continues the lore of the hit game Bloodborne.

Set in a fantasy world, it follows the story of Tarnished, the protagonist, who must journey through a series of interconnected worlds to find the Elden Ring and restore balance to the world.

The game features challenging gameplay and a high level of difficulty, a rarity in modern titles and something that has been praised by most players.

While it has been a big hit in 2022 and will likely continue to be popular through 2023, Bandai Namco will need to keep providing players with updated content to maintain its popularity beyond that, as we’ve seen with Fortnite.

