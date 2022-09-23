GTA

The video game industry has recently witnessed a sensational theft. Many game fans are looking forward to the game “GTA6” (Grand Theft Auto 6), which is regarded as the game company’s “Golden Egg” in development. A large number of videos have been leaked recently, which has been described as one of the most serious leaks in the history of the game industry. (one of gaming’s biggest ever leaks). The case alerted the FBI to intervene, suspecting a hacking group led by a 16-year-old. The hacker group reportedly attacked e-hailing giant Uber twice before targeting the developers of GTA6.

“GTA” is the ace series of American game developer Rockstar Games. The company only confirmed in February this year that it is developing a sixth episode. Just when the outside world thought that “GTA6” was still in the early development stage, as many as 90 “GTA6” clips suddenly leaked out on the game forum GTAForums, and it was immediately spread like crazy. The clips feature unfinished scenes, shootouts, gunjackings, and car rides, as well as dubbed dialogue between characters. The clip also confirmed some rumors, including that “GTA6” will have a male and female protagonist, and the game stage will return to Vice City.

The publisher teapotuberhacker proposed on the forum to “negotiate” with Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, and publicly claimed to have a link to the “GTA6” game code. Rockstar said in a statement that the company’s network “was hacked by a third party to illegally access and download confidential information, including early development footage of a new episode of GTA.” The company said it temporarily believes that the incident will not have a long-term impact on the development of “GTA6”, but it is “extremely disappointed” that the new work has been made public in this way. Some experts pointed out that the disclosure of the “GTA6” game clips may be a small matter. If the game code is leaked, it will be a big deal, which may affect the online security and stability of the game, and the company must make major changes. Some analysts originally expected “GTA6” to bring in $3.5 billion in bookings and an average annual revenue of $2 billion.

The same gang that attacked Uber, Microsoft

The famous game news website IGN and the US media “Forbes” said that the FBI has been involved in the investigation. One of the reasons is that the hacker group involved in the case has also attacked Uber twice recently. It is reported that the incident involves the hacker group “Lapsus$”, which has become increasingly active since last year. Uber emphasized that no sensitive user information has been leaked and is cooperating with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice in their investigations. Davey Winder, a cybersecurity writer for Forbes, pointed out that companies that have been attacked by Lapsus$ this year include Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, and Nvidia. He was arrested by London police for hacking activities.

