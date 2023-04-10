Konami’s “Bomberman” series is not only an action game, but also a party game. With its unique gameplay, it is supported by different age groups.

The cross-platform game “SUPER BOMBERMAN R Online” regrettably ended its service in March 2022, but in August 2022 “Amazing Bomberman’ was released on Apple Arcade, proving that Bomberman’s popularity remains undiminished.

Announced in June 2022 “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2“, in addition to the previous game modes, new characters and new game modes have been added, as well as inThe popular “Battle 64” mode in “SUPER BOMBERMAN R Online”。

It’s been a year since the release, and finallyThe release date of “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” is set on September 14 this year! Bomberman series latest work “Super Bomberman R 2” announced! New mode “Castle” also appeared!

The biggest weight class in the history of the series, debuting on September 14th! The release date of “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” has been confirmed asSeptember 14, 2023 (Thursday)!Selling forNT$1,359,HK$334。

existNintendo Switch、PS5、PS4、Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Steamlaunched on multiple platforms, and supportsCross-platform online play!

You can play together even on different platforms.

[Celebration]Release date decided & reservation started ♪

The release date of “Super Bomberman R 2” has been decided!

Scheduled to be released on September 14th (Thursday) this year, the 40th anniversary year of the series 💣💣

Reservations have started from today!

The latest PV is also released

The long-awaited new mode “Castle” in this work is a new battle mode that can conduct a new offensive and defensive battle in an asymmetrical 1vs15 way! The degree of freedom is very high.

like the familiar “Standard” or the “Grand Prize“Wait, getting together to play “Bomberman” is the essence of the game!

Of course, “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” has sufficient single-player mode and online mode, so whether it is single player or multiplayer, young or old, everyone can enjoy the game.With the release date announced, the gameStart booking step by step！

In addition to the download version for each platform,Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 also launched physical versionvery suitable as a gift for relatives and friends.

After the release, there will be many gatherings, such as Halloween, Christmas, year-end and new year, etc., to have fun with family and friends. Let’s have more fun in “Super Bomberman R2”!

For details, please check the “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” official website!