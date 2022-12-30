AMD Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 series processors have not continued to perform miracles in terms of performance. Although the price will be greatly reduced soon, the cost of platform 4 still discourages many players.

The Ryzen 7000 series processors have given up the AM4 slots that have been used for many years and changed them to the new AM5 slots. At the same time, they have brought new DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and new X670 and B650 series motherboards.

The high-end X670 series motherboards are just a bit more expensive, but the mainstream B650 series motherboards are also a notch more expensive, plus you can only choose expensive DDR5 memory, which is really hard to buy.

Now, AMD seems to have finally realized the aforementioned situation. According to the news, AMD is planning a new chipset, cutting off the cost and price, but it is not a necessary function for everyone, especially PCIe 5.0, while retaining the main core features.

It is undoubtedly wise to do so. First, there is currently no graphics card that supports PCIe 5.0, and even if it supports it, there will be no improvement. The bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 x16 is still more than enough. Second, PCIe 5.0 SSD has not really debuted yet, the price will definitely be ridiculously expensive, and super high performance is not necessary for most people.

It’s unclear what the new chipset will be called, or whether there will be a more entry-level A620. Perhaps, further news can be heard at CES 2023.

source of information