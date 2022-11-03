Image of an asteroid provided by NASA. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

Earlier this year, the United StatesastronomicalScientists have discovered a ‘kilometer’ in diameterpotentially dangerous objectsis the largest discovery in 8 yearsNear-Earth Objects. Recently, researchers discovered theplanet killer‘ will crossearth orbit……

the largest in recent years「potentially dangerous objects」

On January 13, 2022, American astronomer Scott Sheppard used the Dark Energy Camera to observe a 1.1 to 2.3-kilometer-wide object during twilight observations at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in northern Chile. The “Apollo-type asteroid” between the two is called “2022 AP7”.

“2022 AP7” has a resonance frequency of 1:5 with Earth, so it often stays in an unfavorable position for observation and can only be effectively found when twilight is at its brightest.

The so-called “potentially hazardous celestial bodies” refer to near-Earth objects that may hit the earth and whose size may cause major global or local disasters to the earth. “2022 AP7” is classified as a potentially dangerous object orbiting between Venus and Jupiter, and according to its absolute magnitude (H), may be the largest potentially dangerous object discovered in eight years.

So far, “2022 AP7” has not been included in the risk list, its orbit has been determined, and there will be no chance of encountering the earth for at least the next few hundred years. However, if “2022 AP7” is close to Jupiter and Mars, it will change its orbit, and there is a possibility of danger.

「planet killer“Through Earth’s Orbit

According to The Guardian, recent research by astronomers has found that the biggest “planet killer” discovered in recent years will pass through Earth’s orbit.

The study, which appears in the Astronomical Journal, was led by Scott Shepard and researchers at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington. The team found three very large asteroids, including one asteroid It is “2022 AP7” that is expected to cross Earth’s orbit.

“Any asteroid larger than 1 kilometer in size would be considered a ‘planet killer,'” Sheppard said, adding: “If one hit Earth, the impact would be ‘devastating’. Dust and pollutants will be lifted up and remain in the atmosphere for years.”

These effects will prevent sunlight from reaching the Earth, potentially causing significant environmental cooling on the Earth’s surface, culminating in a mass extinction event not seen on Earth for millions of years. As horrific as it sounds, the consequences would be disastrous, but Sheppard said: “It has no chance of hitting the Earth.”

When “2022 AP7” crossed the earth’s orbit, the earth was on the other side of the sun, so it was safe and sound. But as mentioned earlier, over time, “2022 AP7” will begin to cross Earth’s orbit, getting closer to where the Earth is. “This will be centuries away, and we don’t know if the trajectory of ‘2022 AP7’ is accurate enough to make too many judgments about the dangers of centuries away,” Sheppard said.

