A turquoise plastic ring on a finger as the ultimate signal: I’m single and ready to flirt. This is how the creators of The Pear Ring imagine their rather analogue alternative to dating apps like Tinder or Bumble. The start-up, which has been haunting the media for a few days, is selling a set of rings in the online shop for those willing to flirt. Anyone who infects them should be able to become part of the world‘s largest social experiment. Point of cost: The rings, which are probably produced quite cheaply, cost 25 euros.

“In a bar, on the train, at the gym, on vacation, at a friend’s wedding, in a restaurant, on the way to work. Connect the world without filters and apps,” the website reads. You can finally find other singles again without having to use an app, and in a natural environment. “If 1.2 billion single people around the world wore a little green ring on their finger to show they were single, we wouldn’t need dating apps. IRL connection is the mission.”

Whether and how many people really need a turquoise ring on their finger to flirt in bars and the like is an open question – it’s quite possible that the pear ring can be an icebreaker. But it is also quite possible that people do not want to come out in this way or that they want to be spoken to in a different way anyway. At least there is a hint that you can become part of a social experiment in this way, and as with experiments, the outcome is uncertain.

No big hits yet

The Pear Ring is officially marketed in the USA, UK, Germany, Canada and Australia – but you can also order it in other regions. With the income from the ring sales, the makers want to build up a decent social media reach in order to achieve awareness in the target markets – only then will there be enough people who show themselves in public with the ring on their finger and “matches” can occur. In addition, there will be events and a separate festival for ring wearers later, to which people will be invited.

It remains to be seen how well these social media campaigns work. Despite allegedly high sales, rather modest ranges (Instagram: 162,000 followers with just 9 posts) have been built up to date. Either the social campaign has yet to get going – or the “biggest social experiment in the world” has already failed because of its own claims.

