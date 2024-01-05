Home » The “blue dragon” discovered in Japan is unlike anything we have seen before
The “blue dragon” discovered in Japan is unlike anything we have seen before

A new species of mosasaur has been discovered in Japan, stunning researchers with its unprecedented and fascinating characteristics. The almost complete remains of the “Megapterygius wakayamaensis” were found along the Aridagawa River in Wakayama Prefecture, and have recently been published in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology.

The newly discovered mosasaur has been given the nickname “Wakayama Soryu” in reference to the Soryu, a blue aquatic dragon in Japanese mythology. Its scientific name, “Megapterygius wakayamaensis,” means “big-winged” reptile due to its unusually large rear fins.

According to lead author Takuya Konishi, this mosasaur is unlike anything seen before, with a body morphology that has no modern analogues. The fossils, estimated to be 72 million years old, provide insight into a fearsome, fast, and precise predator that roamed the oceans during the Cretaceous period.

It took almost 17 years for paleontologists to carefully extract the pieces, correctly assemble the enormous puzzle, and provide an adequate description of the remains. This discovery showcases the ongoing surprises in paleontology, even in well-studied dinosaur species.

The findings have broad implications for our understanding of the ancient oceans and the unique adaptations of marine predators during the Mesozoic era. The discovery provides meaningful contributions to the study of prehistoric life and adds to the growing body of knowledge on ancient marine reptiles.

These unprecedented findings remind us that despite our advances in paleontological research, there is always much more to learn about the Earth’s prehistoric inhabitants. The “blue dragon” mosasaur sheds new light on the diversity and adaptations within ancient marine ecosystems.

