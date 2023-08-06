The Bluetooth speaker for little money

Summer is just around the corner and the summer mood is rising in many a holiday destination. The Bluetooth speaker Air Beats Mini from VONMÄHLEN is the best choice. We have examined the mobile companion for you.

In a nutshell: It doesn’t always have to be JBL, Sony or Bose. There are good alternatives for spontaneous parties from VONMÄHLEN that don’t have to cost several hundred euros. In addition, the manufacturer offers a timeless design and a compact housing.

If you are looking for a good and inexpensive Bluetooth speaker for the lake or pool party, you will be very satisfied at a price of around sixty euros. It is very handy and also looks modern. The VONMÄHLEN Air Beats Mini is available in the two colors white and black.

Scope of delivery and first impression

The packaging of the Air Beats mini is simple and modern. It represents from all sides what is hidden inside the box. When unpacking, there is a USB-C to USB-C cable on board and the package insert.

My impression before first use

Thanks to the compact housing of the VONMÄHLEN Air Beats Mini, the portable speaker fits into any everyday woman’s handbag or jute bag. The USB-C port also offers uncomplicated charging convenience. Quickly take the USB-C cable of the smartphone and, if necessary, plug it into the socket and charge the box – no problem at all.

sound and volume

The main focus of every box is of course the sound – and because the housing is very compact, it’s really excellent in my opinion. It is also possible to create a stereo sound when owning two Air Beats Mini. The volume can also be conveniently adjusted via smartphone or on the device itself.

Should a rain shower visit the party, you don’t have to worry about the Air Beats Mini. Because it is protected against the ingress of water according to IPX6.

battery life

According to the manufacturer, the VONMÄHLEN Air Beats mini offer around 13 hours of music enjoyment. So I was able to survive a barbecue party at the lake at full volume without having to plug the speaker into the power supply afterwards.

