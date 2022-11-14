Listen to the audio version of the article

The goal is still to be reached, but it is only a matter of time: one of the first European quantum systems will be installed in Italy, and most likely its location will be the Cineca di Bologna technopole, the Italian inter-university consortium for automatic computing (to which there are about seventy universities and about ten research institutions) where the Leonardo supercomputer is ready to operate.

The fact that our country has been chosen, together with five others, by the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU), the body that deals with encouraging and developing high-performance computing in the Old Continent, is important for at least two reasons. The first: Italian technology will be part of a project that will bring quantum computers to integrate into existing infrastructures to act as accelerators of new applications in the field of scientific and industrial, health and meteorological research. The second: Italian researchers in the public and private sectors will have an additional tool at their disposal to conduct experiments and create skills that will affect the innovation process of the entire system.

The new quantum machine will increase Leonardo’s current processing capacity by 250 trillion (millions of billions) of operations per second, capacities that raise the “brain” assembled by Atos at Cineca in the top positions of the world Top500 ranking of supercomputers . Costing about 240 million euros and co-financed by EuroHPC JU and the Ministry of Education, Leonardo will guarantee a computational power ten times higher than the current top-of-the-range system, Marconi 100.

For the Bolognese technopole, and for the Italian High Performance Computing in general, this is an important evolutionary step to establish itself among the most contributing European nations in terms of data processing capacity, given and considered the key role attributed to Hpc solutions for the development of a digital sovereignty considered indispensable for the security and operational autonomy of government bodies and businesses.

The collaborations that Cineca has in place with the National Institute of Nuclear Physics and the Cmcc foundation (Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change), the birth of the new National Supercomputing Center at the technopole (financed with Next Generation Eu funds) and the Five-year partnership that Atos has formed with the University of Bologna for training and technology transfer projects in the field of Hpc and quantum computing are some examples of an effort that goes in the direction of creating a cutting-edge ecosystem on a global scale. Symbolic, in this sense, is the probable presence at Leonardo’s ignition, scheduled for November 24, of Ursula Von Der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.