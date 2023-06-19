The Borderline will no longer be able to make money from YouTube

After the crash that cost the life of a 5-year-old boy in Rome and which involved the collective The Borderline aboard an expensive SUVtwo questions – in particular – concerned the work of Roman content creators who owe much of their earnings to YouTube:

1) Will their videos remain visible on the video platform?

2) From these videos The Borderline will continue to earndespite one of the creators being investigated for vehicular homicide?

And here are the answers to both questions:

1) Yes, The Borderline videos are still visible on YouTube, even if the platform has penalized the channel, making it a little more hidden from the curious. In fact, by typing “The Borderline” on the video giant’s search engine, the first results you get no longer belong to Roman YouTubers. The channel has been – and probably continues to be – subject to “review” by Alphabet, the holding company that also controls Google. But for now, The Borderline’s video content doesn’t seem to break the program’s policy for creators to join. It is good to specify that no video relating to the Casalpalocco tragedy is hosted by Youtube.

2) No, The Borderline can no longer earn – directly – from YouTube. In fact, the platform has decided to force demonetization of the channel. This means that no advertising will appear in the videos of Roman youtubers. And that, therefore, The Borderline will no longer be able to pocket, from now on, even a cent through the views of their videos.

Here, too, it is worth emphasizing that the “demonetisation of the channel” operation has been underway since the late evening of Monday 19 June. And it will take some time to propagate to all videos. But from YouTube they ensure that very soon no advertising will accompany a video of The Borderline.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy – says a YouTube spokesman -. We removed ads from The Borderline channel in accordance with our creator liability policy following behavior that was harmful to the YouTube community. Every YouTube creator should remain accountable both on and off the platform. As a result, this channel can no longer make money from advertising.”

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

