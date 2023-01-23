More and more iPhone 15 news has been leaked one after another. Recently, the well-known whistleblower ShrimpApplePro leaked the design of the next-generation iPhone 15. Apple will recreate the edge of the iPhone 15 Pro with a thinner frame and curved design, approaching Apple Watch and iPod Touch hybrid appearance, the visual design will have a full-screen experience and a more comfortable grip.

ShrimpApplePro has obtained the iPhone 15 appearance design in advance, and the screen still uses a flat screen. In order to distinguish the appearance of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple will replace the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra frames with a “new square mixed arc edge design” to replace the iPhone Flat vertical corner bezels, but only the bottom bezel will end with a curved edge. The appearance will be similar to the “rear rounded arc” hybrid bezel of the iPhone 5C and iPod touch.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro series will also narrow the screen frame, which can make the black edge of the original screen thinner and more detailed, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra narrow frame screen design.

The news also said that the screen size of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus remains the same as that of the iPhone 14, and the basic models will not have a thinner screen border shape like the Pro.

In addition to the different frame shapes of the iPhone 15, ShrimpApplePro is the first to report that the iPhone 15 Pro series will use a titanium metal frame, which was subsequently recognized by well-known Bloomberg technology reporter Mark Gurman and others. Switch to a titanium frame.

In terms of hardware specifications, the four iPhone 15 models fully use USB Type-C charging holes, dynamic islands and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5G networking data chip.

The main focus is on improving the specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro series. Only the Pro series will be equipped with the A17 bionic chip, and will use TSMC’s 3nm process technology. The basic model will continue to use the previous generation A16 chip processor; the expected iPhone 15 Pro The series of high-end telephoto lenses will be equipped with periscope technology, which can improve optical zoom and shooting capabilities, while the main lens of the iPhone 15 basic model will also increase by 48 million pixels, following the lens specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro series.

It is expected that the iPhone 15 will be officially released in September 2023, and the name of the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max may also be changed to iPhone 15 Ultra. , specifications, highlights and prices at once.”