The robot dog enters and makes its debut on a construction site in Italy. Spot, the robot dog of Boston Dynamics and Trimble, From America, landed at Chorus Life Bergamo: the high-tech shipyard was in fact chosen for the first test in the country’s Italian construction world.

Chorus Life is one of the largest Italian urban regeneration projects: a real smart “human” district promoted by Polifin, developed by the Costim group, under construction by the subsidiary Impresa Percassi.

The unique integrated “Spot” system developed by Boston Dynamics and Trimble – the maximum innovative frontier in the construction industry – was tested for the first time in Italy on a construction site, demonstrating how digitalization and technology can not only make monitoring of construction activities more efficient. construction but also positively impact on workplace safety.

Thanks to its ability to move on any terrain, even the most uneven, and to operate in adverse weather conditions, the use of the robot reduces the movement of people, effectively limiting their exposure to risk factors.

In particular, “Spot” was equipped with a series of devices – sensors for data collection, Trimble X7 laser scanners for Reality Capture, as well as cameras and various integrated tools for mapping the environment – which allow to automate and render routine monitoring activities on construction sites are more efficient: from scanning sites, detecting progress in construction to identifying any malfunctions in plants.