The hype is gearing up for the latest season of Amazon’s hit TV show “The Boys,” which asks the question if Superman is utterly evil. While many were just looking forward to seeing the return of Hughie, Billie Butcher, and Homelander, some wondered if this could be the end of the show.

In an effort to quell these rumors, series creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter.“We started filming in late August,”Kripke said.“I’m here to prepare and direct the season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, the S4 premiere… at some point in the future, at our discernible in reality.

So, the good news is, we know the show will continue beyond season 4. In the past, there has been speculation that it could last about five seasons. The original manga did have an ending, so the story may have to end at some point, but for now we’re just here for the ride.

In even sadder news, we still don’t have a release date for The Boys season 4, but hopefully it will arrive later this year.