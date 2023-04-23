The brain is unreliable! A Trick to Take Photos of the Earth – DCFever.com

Text: Alex

At first glance, the photo looks like it was taken from space. It shows the arc of the Earth with its golden rim light, and also sees the ocean, clouds, atmosphere, and twinkling stars in space. However, there seem to be a little more stars, and the brightness is not in line with general logic, which feels a bit wrong.

This photo was recently captured by an Italian scientist @Massimo Reposted and became a popular picture, it has received a total of 4.9 million views and 22,900 likes so far. In his tweet, he directly pointed out that this photo is an example of an illusion, because the public will think it is a photo of the earth when they first look at the photo, which of course is not the case.

This photo is (another) example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see a picture of the Earth from space and then… pic.twitter.com/ilT3DngJJQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 4, 2023

In fact, this is a typical sunset photo, the main body is the city skyline, there is still the afterglow of the setting sun and a golden sunset glow in the sky. It’s an illusion, but the key is that the photo is cleverly rotated to the right angle!Looking through the information, this photo seems to be taken by a person named Fevidal cave

It was taken by people on a tall building in Manila.

According to scientific research, delusions are associated with survival instincts. Our brains and eyes have evolved to be extraordinarily sensitive. The brain makes quick assumptions about what’s in the foreground, and the result is often an illusion. This mode of operation of the brain allows us to detect threats and avoid danger in time, as opposed to slowly and truly understanding the situation in front of us. While there is undoubtedly a lot of research on illusions, scientists still don’t fully understand how the brain works to create them.

Source: PetaPixel