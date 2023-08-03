We have often looked at small electric screwdrivers. These are usually very small, narrow and basically all similar.

However, I stumbled across a somewhat unusual mini electric screwdriver. This is a bit larger, has a somewhat unusual shape, but should also have more power.

Let’s take a quick look at the Brifit screwdriver set and see how it stacks up against the classic design of electric mini screwdrivers.

The Brifit screwdriver set in the test

The Brifit screwdriver set consists of the electric screwdriver, 12 bits, two drills and a USB C charging cable.

The bits are normal, large 6-point bits. So we don’t use the mini bits here like many other cordless mini screwdrivers do.

Accordingly, the cordless screwdriver is also a bit larger. Above all, it has an unusual shape.

So this is about the same size as a normal screwdriver, but has a fairly thick end piece. Here you will find a “sphere” with a diameter of 46 mm. Overall, the mini cordless screwdriver has a length of 139 mm.

This isn’t tiny, but it’s not huge either. In contrast to other mini cordless screwdrivers, you don’t hold the Brifit in your fingertips like a pen, but grip it a little more comprehensively.

It is clear that it is made more for “rough” work and less for fine electronics.

To control it has two arrow keys on the side, for forward and backward. A small LED is also embedded in the side of the mini cordless screwdriver, which is intended to illuminate the work area during operation.

This is better than nothing, but not absolutely optimally aligned either.

The cordless screwdriver is charged via a USB C port, which can be found on the sides of the screwdriver under a flap.

Pretty high performance!

Most mini cordless screwdrivers have comparatively little power. The Brifit screwdriver is also “only” advertised with 3 nm power and 280 revolutions per minute.

However, compared to the mini fine electronics cordless screwdriver, this is quite a lot of power! Sometimes almost a lot of power. You CANNOT control the speed or power here, so you always have full power.

The Brifit is not suitable for super small screws like in smartphones! This is fine for notebook screws, but is perhaps a bit large. This is perfectly suitable for PC screws, precisely for general screws in the electronics sector.

The Brifit is even suitable for smaller furniture etc. Larger and longer screws are then again too much.

However, if you do not press any of the buttons on the screwdriver, it will jam and you can also tighten screws that are too heavy by hand. The screwdriver isn’t super handy, but you can also use it to tighten larger screws, for example on Ikea furniture, by hand if necessary.

Conclusion

In itself, I find the Brifit screwdriver set quite exciting, but I probably wouldn’t buy it anyway.

In terms of performance and size, the Brifit electric screwdriver sits between the classic mini fine electronics cordless screwdriver and a normal cordless screwdriver alla Bosch IXO.

If that’s what you’re looking for, then go for it, because the brifit does a good job here! The shape could be a bit more ergonomic, but the performance fits.

For me, however, the brifit is “nothing half and nothing whole”. This is too coarse for use when screwing fine electronics, but again a bit small for large things such as furniture.

However, the price of around €25 at the time of the test is absolutely OK!

