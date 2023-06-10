Home » The brightest explosion ever seen in space finally has an explanation
Discovered in October 2022, the gamma-ray burst known as GRB 221009A was the brightest event ever recorded in space. Its power was enough to earn it the nickname BOAT (Brightest of All Time), and now a new study may have revealed the reason for this unusual luminosity.

At a distance of 2.4 billion light-years from Earth, this record-breaking cosmic event released an enormous amount of energy, even managing to briefly alter Earth’s atmosphere.

The explosion also completely saturated the astronomers’ gamma-ray sensors, to the point that it took months to determine its actual brightness.

But why was GRB 221009A so great? As with other gamma-ray bursts, this is the result of birth of a black hole; when this occurs, a jet of matter is ejected from the object, causing a bright reverberation. However, astronomers have had difficulty pinpointing the limits of this jet.

The slow fade of the reverberation is not characteristic of a narrow gas jet, and knowing this made us suspect another reason for the intensity of the explosion,” said Dr. Hendrik Van Eerten. “Our work clearly shows that the GRB has a unique structurewhose observations reveal a narrow jet embedded within a larger gas stream.”

However, this explanation still leaves many questions unanswered as to why gamma-ray bursts behave so differently. Scholars now propose to look for similar phenomenain order to understand them more fully.

We believe this is a once-in-a-thousand-year opportunity to address fundamental questions about these explosions, from the formation of black holes to dark matter,” finally concluded Dr. Brendan O’Connor.

