The Digitus LED monitor light breaks with this rule. Because it is extremely bright and still costs less than almost any other monitor lamp at around 23 euros. We show their strengths in the test, but also reveal their weaknesses. For a comprehensive overview, we recommend our guide to screenbars.

processing



The Digitus LED monitor light from the parent company Assmann is 45 cm long and consists mainly of dark plastic. The cylinder with the LEDs is matte, while the mount for the monitor is glossy. There it is prone to fingerprints.

There are three buttons marked with symbols on the front facing the user. It doesn’t look quite as clumsy as with the colorful Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro budget light (test report). Nevertheless, the controls could have been designed more elegantly. The three buttons are the only way to control the lamp, there is no remote control. Despite the few buttons, the controls are really good. It is much easier to use than the more expensive Benq Screenbar (test report).

The LED cylinder is firmly attached to the mount for the monitor. The functional stance itself is suitable for monitors with a maximum thickness of up to 3.5 cm and comes with a counterweight on the back. Unattractive: There is a white sticker on the counterweight with the CE mark, among other things, which spoils the look and is difficult to remove.

On the side of the counterweight is a micro USB port for power supply. At this point, the Digitus LED monitor lamp shows an equally unusual and unsightly problem. Because with all the other screen bars we have tested so far, they switch on and off together with the monitor via a USB-A port in the monitor. The Digitus LED also gets its power via USB-A. But it doesn’t switch on with the monitor, the user always has to press the button on the bar for this. Not really bad, but still annoying.

Digitus LED monitor lamp pictures

Licht



We measure the brightness of the screen bars using a simple Lux app on the smartphone. This certainly does not provide any absolute values. However, since we use the same procedure for all screen bars, we can determine their brightness very well in relation to one another.

But brightness is not everything, the beam angle is also important. With the Digitus LED Screenbar, this is unfortunately far too large at almost 180 degrees and should be more pointed. You can adjust the light bar so that it doesn’t dazzle the user directly, but then a lot of light shines directly onto the monitor image, which leads to unattractive reflections there.

Preis



The Digitus LED monitor lamp costs only 23 euros. If you look at the price history, you can see that it is currently particularly cheap, even if it has actually always been sold for less than 27 euros in the past few months. Here in the price comparison we show other inexpensive screen bars in addition to the Digitus LED monitor lamp.

Conclusion

