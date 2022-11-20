34,99 euro

My Shelfie, the library is a board game

You’ve just brought your new bookcase home and it’s time to fill it with your favorite items: collect books, plants, board games, portraits, prizes and don’t forget to leave some space for your cats. Thus was born My Shelfie, the new board game by Cranio Creations. At each turn, the players take the object tiles available on the living room board and place them in their library trying to create the best combinations. They will get points for creating groups of similar connected objects and for fulfilling the requests of personal and common objective cards. The game writers also worked on Sushi Go, Bärenpark and the Adventure Games series. L is something new.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Fountain 79,99 euro

Fresh water for your pets

Xiaomi Smart Pet Fountain is a smart water bowl, as they say today. Simulates a stream, using a flowing water circuit has four stages of filtration. It would not appear but it is also silent. For cat lovers.

God of War Ragnarok – Ps5 and Ps4 69,99 euro

Furious battles and fatherhood

Kratos is a surly dad, nineteenth-century as an educational model but basically tender and understanding. A man who surrendered to modernity. Atreus is the annoying teenager who never pays attention and would get on the nerves of even a saint, indeed a god. God of War Ragnarok, sequel to the reboot of the Santa Monica Studio creature, is in short also a bildungsroman that tries to give its own interpretation of the father-son relationship. He alternates pedagogy lessons with tales of Norse myths. The new Playstation exclusive will not disappoint fans of the series. Thor, Freya and the other deities strike like blacksmiths with furious violence. Technically unattainable (on Ps5 it’s a marvel) and it’s finally the first real next-gen game, two years after its launch.

The beginning of the streaming career

If the ambition is to be live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and wherever you prefer, a good starting point is this device to manage the directing of live broadcasts. It also works well for video conferencing. It is easy to set up and easy to use too.

From 84.99 euros

Philips Hue Lightguide has Matter certified bulbs

The update to the new communication standard for the smart home will arrive shortly and the merits of these intelligent light bulbs, considered among the most beautiful, efficient and expensive on the market, will increase. available in three models, spherical, elliptical and triangular, they have a nucleus capable of diffusing light of any colour. Thanks to the Mimic presence function of the Hue App, it is possible to automatically switch the lights on and off at the times in which they are usually used in the rooms selected by the user. Prices range from 84.90 euros and 99.90 euros