The American Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and the announcement of the new draft of the European regulation on the subject bring the debate on how to regulate this technology to the attention of the public and highlight the compulsion to repeat a conceptual error: regulating the “how” and not the “what”.

To understand: the penal code punishes murder regardless of how it is committed. There is only one article based on the concept that anyone who causes a man’s death is punished. There is no article for knife murder, gun murder, poison, or any other “how” to accomplish the “what”. Even without being full professors of law or judges of the Constitutional Court, it is easy to understand the reason for this choice: what matters are the effects of human behavior. Everything else concerns the attribution of responsibility or the severity of the sentence, but the essence is to punish the concrete consequence of an action that can be done in many ways.

The same criterion applies to civil liability, the one that governs compensation for damages. The civil code in article 2043 in a simple and clear way establishes that Any intentional or negligent act, which causes unjust damage to others, obliges the person who committed the act to compensate the damage. Applying the same reasoning as for the murder, it does not matter that a person has suffered damage because a software has malfunctioned or was poorly designed – this, in fact, concerns the “how” – because once the damage occurred – the ” what ”- it must be compensated without ifs and buts.

Therefore, instead of establishing that the software is not like the Divine Comedy (that is, a “creative” work) but it is a product and that, therefore, the rules on the civil and criminal liability of those who make it apply, the community legislator is adventure into improbable and impossible I distinguish how a technology should work and how it should be designed.

With AI (but actually with many other phenomena concerning information technologies) this conceptual error is repeated. The EU regulation on artificial intelligence, in particular, continues to show a hyper-direct approach whereby, if this continues, the Union will either claim to establish by law the way in which electrons revolve around the nucleus of an atom, or it will establish how fast should light go (with a penalty for exceeding the limit). It is clear that such decisions are made on the basis of the obvious conceptual error of anto-morphizing an object and then claiming, consequently, to be able to regulate it directly as if it were a subject of law.

Speaking of “algorithmic transparency” or fear of the “technological threat” is a way to shift attention from people to things and therefore to de-responsibility the only subjects who should, instead, suffer the consequences of errors and – more often – of deliberate choices : those who design, manufacture and sell these technologies.

The issue of the responsibility of the producer of software is as huge as it is systematically neglected. As long as those who build programs and platforms are substantially protected from any liability for damage caused by poorly written or sold programs when they have not yet reached an acceptable level of security, it will not be possible to have a real increase in the overall security of our dystopian ” technological ecosystem “.

In conclusion, therefore, not only for AI, the best way to guarantee the protection of rights and the security of the “system” is to apply the golden rule of “who makes a mistake, pays” to software producers as well, instead of longing for imaginative “rules. ”For artificial intelligence which, in reality, is just a piece of code.

Applying a principle of common sense like this, however, would meet the strong resistance of the powerful Big Tech industrial sector and – counterintuitively and for different reasons – also of those who develop software not being a giant in the sector. Much better, then, not to wake the sleeping dog and let the tail wag it.